1 person found dead inside suburban Chicago housefire, officials say

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (CBS) – Police and fire crews are investigating after one person was killed in a housefire in Montgomery Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the fire at a two-story home just before 9 a.m., in the 1800 block of Ness Way. Three individuals were able to escape safely and told officials that they believed a male was possibly still inside.

Firefighters entered the residence where they located the unidentified male dead.

Six fire districts assisted in extinguishing the blaze. Authorities also evacuated several homes nearby.

First responders reported minor injuries to others involved in the fire.

A Montgomery police social worker was on the scene to assist and provide support to the family, officials said.

It's unclear what started the blaze. The Kane County Fire Investigator Task Force and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District at 630-466-4513.