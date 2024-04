CHICAGO (CBS) — One person died after a house fire in Bronzeville Thursday night.

Smoke was seen pouring from the house, in the 3600 block of South Giles Avenue just after 11:20 p.m.

According to police, a woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with smoke inhalation in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

Police said the fire was accidental and started in the basement.