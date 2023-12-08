2 hospitalized after multi-car crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash near Marquette Park Thursday night, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash took place near 71st Street and Francisco just before 11:30 p.m. Roads were closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Initial reports say ISP troopers saw a car driving recklessly. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the car fled at a high rate of speed before colliding with multiple cars at West 71st and Francisco Avenue. Our non-stop news crew counted seven damaged cars with some ending up on the sidewalk.

At the time of the crash there were no troopers in the vicinity of the car, ISP said.

First responders were seen sawing through metal to reach a passenger trapped inside the car.

The driver and passenger of the fleeing car were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Troopers recovered a gun from the car.

Police have not released further details on the cause of the crash.