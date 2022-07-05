1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at party in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and two people are wounded following a shooting at a party in the West Woodlawn neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said around 2:52 a.m., individuals were at a part inside a residence, in the 6600 block of South Evans, when an unknown offender fired shots – striking three victims.

A 31-year-old man was shot six times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 20s was shot in the left thigh and buttocks and taken to U of C hospital in good condition. The victim was uncooperative with police.

A 31-year-woman was shot in the right thigh and was taken to U of C in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.