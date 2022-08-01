1 dead, 1 critically injured after kayak tips over in Hobart, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after their kayak tipped over Sunday night on a small lake in Hobart, Indiana.

Around 8:15 p.m., the Lake County 911 center received a call for help after a witness saw two kayakers tip over about 200 feet from shore on Robinson Lake, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A witness went into the water to try to help them as the two people struggled in the water, and was able to swim a 54-year-old woman back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer.

That woman was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Monday morning.

Meantime, divers from the Lake County Dive team searched the water for the 19-year-old man who was in the kayak. His body was recovered by a Crown Point Fire Department diver around 9:10 p.m.

While both kayakers had personal flotation devices with them, neither was wearing one at the time the kayak tipped over.

IDNR conservation officers and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating.