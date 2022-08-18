R. Kelly trial: 'Minor 1' takes stand in second day of testimony in child porn case

R. Kelly trial: 'Minor 1' takes stand in second day of testimony in child porn caseget the free app
The woman who prosecutors say was videotaped having sex with singer R. Kelly when she was a minor testified on the second day of Kelly's child porn trial on Thursday, The singer is accused of filming himself having sex with girls, and conspiring to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County.
The second full day of trial began Thursday with testimony from a Chicago police detective who got the first tip in the case. The jury also heard from a man who bought Kelly's Chicago home and described unusual features in the bedroom.
Kelly is going on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Two associates, former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton Brown, are being tried alongside him.
Witness describes number of sexual encounters as 'uncountable'
The woman who prosecutors say is on a sex tape with R. Kelly when she was a minor testified in court Thursday that the number of sexual encounters with Kelly when she was between the age of 15 and 18 was "uncountable."
The woman, identified as Minor 1 or "Jane," said she started to have sex with Kelly around age 15, more than 20 years ago. Jane testified that everything changed after she asked Kelly to be her "godfather."
It started with Kelly asking her intimate questions about undergarments and progressed to "phone sex" when she was 14, she said. Eventually, relationship became physical, "sexual." She said she was a virgin when she first had sex with the singer, who was married at the time.
She testified that Kelly started giving her alcohol at the age of 14 and showed her illicit videos of people she says she knew.
Jane is now 37. She was a singer and Kelly once showed up at one of her performances. Jane was introduced to Kelly via her aunt Stephanie and he commented on her performance and appearance on stage, giving her a critique. Jane said she later learned Stephanie and Kelly had a romantic relationship.
Minor 1 takes stand against R. Kelly
When the woman identified as Minor 1 ("Jane") was 13 or 14 years old, she and her parents repeatedly denied sexual abuse in the early 2000s.
She did not testify in Kelly's 2008 trial. Now prosecutors say Kelly and his team paid "Jane" and her family to lie and threatened them.
She took the stand today.
Witness reveals security features in bedroom
Prosecutors called Matthew Hulsizer, who purchased R. Kelly's home at 1010 West George street in Chicago in 2001.
He testified that he doesn't remember whether he ever met the singer. Hulsizer testified about a "concerning security feature" in bedroom -- a button on the wall you had to press to unlock the door and get out of the bedroom
He said he had to disable the button in order to have a normally operating door. He also realized smoke detectors were actually video cameras. On cross examination Hulsizer testified he did not know if Kelly installed those features in the bedroom.
Chicago Police detective completes testimony
Detective Dan Everett, a retired Chicago Police detective, received the first tip regarding the then-minor "Jane" and R.Kelly having sex back in 2000.
Detailing the police interview of "Jane" and her parents, Everett said the girl referred to Kelly as her godfather and said no sexual abuse took place. CPD called the tip unfounded because she and her parents denied sexual abuse.
Everett said he was later sent the sex tape apparently showing Kelly by the Chicago Sun Times. He said he recognized "Jane" from his earlier investigation.
On cross examination, Everett said CPD declared the initial tip unfounded. He said he did not interview "Jane" a second time because CPD could no longer locate her or her family.