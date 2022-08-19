R. Kelly trial: Star witness to return to the stand after accusing singer of "uncountable" acts of sex abuse

R. Kelly trial: Star witness to return to the stand after accusing singer of "uncountable" acts of sex abuseget the free app
****WARNING: This report includes disturbing and graphic details of allegations of sexual abuse****
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The star witness in R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago returns to the witness stand on Friday, after telling a jury for the first time that the singer began sexually abusing her when she was only 14, and frequently recorded their sex acts.
Now 37, she has been identified in court only as "Jane," and had previously denied Kelly abused her, and didn't testify at his 2008 trial in Cook County on child pornography charges.
Back then, she and her family publicly denied the sexual abuse and denied it was her in the sex tape with Kelly. She was 14 when the sexual relationship started.
But federal prosecutors have said "Jane" and her family were paid off to lie on the record, threatened by the singer and his team.
For the first time on Thursday, "Jane," now 37, admitted publicly that she was the girl on videotape having sex with Kelly, in a recording that was at the center of Kelly's 2008 child pornography trial, at which he was acquitted.
"Jane" said she said she first met Kelly at age 12 or 13, during a gospel concert at her church. She testified her Aunt later brought her to Kelly's recording studio with her and encouraged her to "sit on his lap," "rub his head," and "ask him to be her godfather." She said that's when everything changed.
Within weeks their relationship became sexual, and over the next few years, they would have sex an "uncountable" number of times, hundreds of times, by the time she turned 18. She testified about three videos depicting the two having sex, including group sex acts with underage friends she said Kelly encouraged her to bring around.
"Jane" will return to the stand Friday morning to face cross-examination from Kelly's defense attorney.
Kelly is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Two associates, former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton Brown, are being tried alongside him.