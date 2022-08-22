Watch CBS News

R. Kelly trial: testimony to continue after jurors see videotapes of alleged sexual abuse

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago begins its second week, after the jury last week watched graphic videos that prosecutors say show the singer sexually assaulting his goddaughter when she was as young as 14.

The videos are key evidence in the prosecution's case against Kelly, who is accused of producing child pornography and rigging is 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County. 

Prosecutors played the videos for the jury after their star witness, using the pseudonym "Jane," testified last week that it's her with Kelly on the videos. Now 37, the woman told jurors Kelly sexually abused her hundreds of times from the time she was 14 until she turned 18. Kelly, now 55, was around 30 years old at the time.

It's unclear who will be called to the witness stand on Monday, but Jane's mother is expected to testify at the trial. Prosecutors also are expected to call on four other women who will accuse Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were girls.

Kelly is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Two associates, former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton Brown, are being tried alongside him. 

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

