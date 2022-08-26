R. Kelly trial: cross-examination of singer's ex-girlfriend, Lisa Van Allen, continues

R. Kelly trial: cross-examination of singer's ex-girlfriend, Lisa Van Allen, continuesget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The second week of R. Kelly's federal trial is drawing to a close, as his attorneys prepare to cross-examine his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Van Allen, who has testified the singer offered to pay her $250,000 to return a tape showing the two of them having sex with his underage goddaughter.
Van Allen told jurors Thursday that, after paying her and a friend who had the tape only a portion of what was promised, and having them take multiple lie detector tests, Kelly's business manager, Derrel McDavid, told her, "They should've murked me from the beginning," crying as she later said "I never knew they were thinking about killing me."
During cross-examination, McDavid's attorney, Beau Brindley, questioned Van Allen's claims, wondering if she had any reason to believe McDavid was a "murderous accountant."
Kelly is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. McDavid and Brown are being tried alongside him, accused of scheming with Kelly to buy back incriminating sex tapes to help cover up his sex crimes and rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, at which Kelly was acquitted.
The trial is expected to last about four weeks.
Sobbing Van Allen says "I'm not proud of that" after Kelly's attorney accuses her of abusing Jane
Lisa Van Allen broke down sobbing on the witness stand Friday as R. Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, questioned her about her claims she and Kelly had threesomes with Kelly's underage goddaughter, "Jane," in the late 1990s.
Van Allen, 42, admitted at the start of her testimony on Friday that she was "exhausted" and didn't want to come to court, after spending several hours on Friday testifying that she and Kelly had sex with his goddaughter, and that Kelly filmed their encounters.
After she took one of those tapes and gave it to a friend in Kansas City, Kelly and his team offered to pay her $250,000 to get it back, and his business manager, Derrel McDavid later told her she failed a lie detector test about the tape, and told her "they should have murked me from the beginning," meaning they should have killed her, she told the jury.
Upon Van Allen's return to the witness stand on Friday, Bonjean noted that Van Allen was essentially testifying she sexually abused Jane.
"I'm not proud of that," Van Allen said as she broke down into tears. "I don't know what woman would be proud of it."
As the heated cross-examination continued, Bonjean picked apart discrepancies in what Van Allen has said on the record about her relationship with Kelly over the years.