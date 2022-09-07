R. Kelly trial: Co-defendant and former business manager Derrel McDavid set to testify

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

Music critic Jim DeRogatis seeks to quash subpoena to testify at R. Kelly trial

Music critic Jim DeRogatis seeks to quash subpoena to testify at R. Kelly trial

Music critic Jim DeRogatis seeks to quash subpoena to testify at R. Kelly trial

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On