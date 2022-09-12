R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments to begin Monday in child pornography and obstruction of justice case

R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments to begin Monday in child pornography and obstruction of justice caseget the free app
Closing arguments in R. Kelly's federal trial are set to begin Monday, after jurors heard more than four weeks of testimony.
Kelly, 55, faces a 13-count indictment on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Two former associates are being tried alongside him.
Kelly and his former business manager, Derrel McDavid, are accused of fixing Kelly's 2008 child pornography trial – at which he was acquitted – by intimidating and paying off witnesses, and conspiring to cover up Kelly's alleged sexual abuse of children by buying back incriminating videotapes. Kelly's former assistant, Milton "June" Brown is accused of receiving child pornography for his alleged role in the scheme to cover up the sex tapes.
During the trial, four women accused Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were girls, including the state's star witness, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane," who told jurors that Kelly began abusing her after becoming her godfather when she was only 14, and had sex with her hundreds of times between the ages of 14 and 18.
Jane had denied for years that Kelly abused her, but now says Kelly intimidated her and her family, and paid them off to keep his abuse secret. She now says she was the person in the video at the center of Kelly's 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, and has told the jury Kelly recorded her on other videos shown in court.
McDavid was the only defendant to testify at the trial, spending three days on the witness stand repeatedly telling jurors that he believed Kelly when he denied sexually abusing girls in the early 2000s, but said he began to have doubts about Kelly's innocence after learning new things during the ongoing federal trial.
Over the weekend, federal prosecutors filed a request asking the judge in the case to bar defense attorneys from quoting from trial transcripts during closing arguments, saying it would pose a "significant risk of distorting jurors' proper evaluation of the evidence."
"Use of transcripts during closing is likely to skew or displace the jurors' independent recollections of testimony and other evidence at trial, creating a reliance of the portions quoted rather than their memory of the evidence in whole. Such a focus on some testimony over others during closing arguments may serve to undermine the relative weight and credibility of testimonial and other evidence as it occurred to each juror during the trial," prosecutors wrote.
In response to prosecutors' request, attorneys for Kelly and his co-defendants argued prohibiting them from quoting from trial transcripts "would amount to hiding the truth from the jury."
"It has taken over three years, but its seems that the government has finally come to the realization that their case is based on the stories of liars, con artists, and extortionists whose word cannot be trusted. This eleventh-hour realization comes after four weeks of testimony wherein the governments witnesses have not only been continuously impeached on essential elements of their case but have substantially deviated from the testimony that the government promised this Court," they wrote.
Kelly already has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted last year of racketeering and sex trafficking charges in federal court in New York. If convicted of the federal charges in Chicago, he could face decades more in prison.