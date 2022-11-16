Vehicle plows into multiple Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits; driver detained

Vehicle plows into multiple Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits; driver detainedget the free app
A vehicle struck multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits early Wednesday near a sheriff's training academy in Southern California, authorities said. The county fire department said there were 23 patients, including five in critical condition.
A recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 a.m. during a training run, according to a Sheriff's Department statement.
"There were multiple injuries, and all victims were transported to local hospitals for further treatment," the statement said, adding that the driver of the vehicle that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation.
The driver was among the 23 people who were hurt, and had minor injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Sheila Kelliher.
Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured to hospitals for treatment.
"There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims," Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department told CBS Los Angeles Wednesday morning.
A CBS Los Angeles helicopter showed a large response of police and firefighters as well as a vehicle on a sidewalk.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.