House to convene for 4th day to try to elect speaker after 11 failed rounds of voting
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will try again Friday to muster a majority on the floor to win the race for speaker after falling short in 11 rounds of voting over three days this week. The speaker's election has not exceeded nine rounds since before the Civil War.
As McCarthy left the House chamber Thursday night, he was still expressing optimism about his prospects of becoming speaker, though he declined to predict when the voting might go his way.
On Friday morning, just before a 10:15 a.m. GOP conference call to present the framework of a deal with some of the GOP holdouts opposing him, McCarthy told CBS News, "We're going to shock you." But after that conference call, two people on the call told CBS News no deal had been reached.
McCarthy made two key concessions to the 21 conservative holdouts on Wednesday. The first would lower the threshold for the motion to vacate the chair to just one House member, meaning that any single member could call for a vote to oust the speaker. The second would give the GOP holdouts the power to pick two of the nine members of the House Rules Committee, which holds considerable power over which legislation goes to the floor.
Despite those compromises, none of the holdouts supported McCarthy in any of the four rounds of voting on Thursday.
After the House adjourned for the day, McCarthy chose to adopt a philosophical view of the succession of failed votes.
"It's better that we go through this process right now so we can achieve the things we want to achieve for the American public," he said, adding, "It's not how you start; it's how you finish. And if we finish well, we'll be very successful."
The House, which adjourned shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, gavels in at noon Friday.
The continuing impasse leaves the House effectively in limbo, since lawmakers must first elect a speaker before moving on to other business in the new Congress.
Democrats have remained united behind New York's Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black party leader in either chamber of Congress. Jeffries and his lieutenants said Democrats "are united and are committed to staying in Washington for as long as it takes to get the Congress organized."
No deal with McCarthy dissenters yet, sources say
McCarthy told House GOP members on a conference call Friday morning that there is no deal yet with the 20 Republican holdouts, but they are making good progress, according to two sources on the call.
The House may be heading into session in under an hour without an agreement — and with a 12th round of voting ahead.
McCarthy: "We're going to shock you"
McCarthy, entering the Capitol Friday morning, told CBS News, "We're going to shock you."
He predicted Republicans will make progress.
Republicans have a 10:15 a.m. conference call to present the framework of a deal with some of the GOP holdouts opposing McCarthy.
After meeting of GOP holdouts concludes, it's unclear whether McCarthy has won any of them over yet
A meeting of a several of the McCarthy GOP holdouts in Republican Whip Tom Emmer's office concluded late Thursday night, and it remains unclear whether McCarthy has won any of their votes yet.
As members of the group departed, they were vague about whether any agreement had been reached and would not make any commitments.
Rep. Jim Jordan, who has backed McCarthy but spent time in the meeting, was asked whether Republicans would have a speaker Friday.
"I hope so, but we'll see," he responded.
Rep. Scott Perry, a leading McCarthy opponent, said the group is still "evaluating" the earmarks part of the discussion. When he was asked if there's a chance the House would have a speaker Friday, he replied, "There's a chance that anything happens."
Rep. Mary Miller declined to divulge details from the meeting except that they ate Chipotle.
Freedom Caucus would have more power under framework being considered
According to several Republicans briefed on Republican talks, the framework under consideration includes rules changes, budget promises and committee guarantees.
Talks are fluid, but the framework being discussed to win over some of the McCarthy critics is coming together. Its key characteristic is that House Freedom Caucus members would be central in the House, not on the outskirts of the GOP.
If the deal does go through and McCarthy becomes speaker, the outcome could mean a House where McCarthy is speaker, but the House Freedom Caucus is at the table on every significant matter.
McCarthy: "I think we've got a little movement"
As McCarthy left the House chamber and headed to the speaker's suite, he expressed confidence in his prospects of becoming speaker, despite his failure in the 11 rounds of voting so far, but he declined to predict when the voting would go his way.
"I'm not putting any timeline on it," he told reporters. "I just think we've got some progress going on. We've got members talking. I think we've got a little movement, so we'll see."
He also says he's not concerned about setting the threshold for a motion to vacate the chair to a single member. This would allow any single member to call for a vote of no confidence in the speaker. It's a demand that was made by some of the holdouts and one he recently conceded, though he initially opposed it.
"That's the way it's always been except for the last speaker," he said, referring to the change under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow only a majority of either party to make that motion. "I think I'm very fine with that."
He also promised that none of his detractors would lose committee assignments for opposing him.
Speaking broadly about the speakership fight, he said, "It's better that we go through this process right now so we can achieve the things we want to achieve for the American public ... So, if this takes a little longer and it doesn't meet your deadline, that's okay. Because it's not how you start; it's how you finish. And if we finish well, we'll be very successful."