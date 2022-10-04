Arlington Heights rejects proposed anti-corporate welfare ordinance

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A win for the bears comes as the Arlington Heights Village Board voted to reject a proposed anti-corporate welfare ordinance.

There was a petition circling, calling for a prohibition on the use of taxpayer money for any development related to the Bears possible move to the suburb.

Wording in the proposal was very broad. The conservative group backing the petition wants any municipal incentive that would benefit one business over another to be banned.

Tax credits and small business loans from the village wouldn't be allowed. And, "Arlington Al Fresco" an initiative expanding outdoor dining in the summer wouldn't happen, either.

Village leaders unanimously voted no on the ordinance.