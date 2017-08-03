About CBSN

CBS News. Always On.

CBSN is CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service. It's always on, always free, making CBS News' original, high-quality reporting available to you wherever and whenever you want to watch. CBSN is your place to find the latest news headlines, live video of breaking stories and CBSN Originals programming, including "CBSN: On Assignment."

Since launching in November 2014, CBSN has grown viewership significantly, driving a 38 percent year-over-year increase in streams in the second quarter of 2017.

How to watch CBSN

CBSN is available live, 24/7 via CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps. Stream anytime, anywhere on your phone, tablet or connected device for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.

The apps also allow you catch up on premier CBS News shows like CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News, 60 Minutes, Face the Nation, 48 Hours and CBS Sunday Morning. CBSN can be cast to your television using Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay.

You can also find CBSN on Pluto TV streaming service on channel 115 and natively on LG and Vizio smart TVs..

CBSN is also available on the desktop version of CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network's digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. CBSN programming will be added to the CBS All Access app on other platforms later this fall.

CBSN programming

CBSN delivers non-stop news coverage around the clock from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, with a mix of breaking news, live event coverage and regularly updated news packages between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET. CBSN draws on the resources of CBS News' original reporting, and simulcasts CBS News special reports and rebroadcasting other CBS News programming including "CBS This Morning" and "Face the Nation." CBSN also delivers original content, including the daily current affairs show "Red & Blue" and regular documentary features from the CBSN Originals team.

Anchors

Vladimir Duthiers

Weekdays, 9 a.m. ET







Anne-Marie Green

CBS Morning News

Weekdays, 5 a.m.



Reena Ninan

CBS Morning News

Weekdays, 9 a.m.



Elaine Quijano

Weekdays, 7 p.m. ET

Red & Blue, 9 p.m. ET

Sundays, 12 noon ET

CBSN Broadcast Schedule

Weekday Schedule



1 a.m. CBSN news and breaking stories 5 a.m. CBS Morning News 8 a.m. CBS This Morning 9 a.m. CBSN news and breaking stories 9 p.m. Red & Blue (Mon-Thu) 9 p.m. The Takeout (Fri, Sat) 10 p.m. CBS Evening News rebroadcast

Saturday Schedule

Midnight The Takeout 1 a.m. CBSN news and breaking stories 8 a.m. CBS This Morning Saturday 10 a.m. CBSN news and breaking stories 9 p.m. The Takeout

Sunday Schedule

Midnight CBSN news and breaking stories 9:30 a.m. CBS Sunday Morning 11 a.m. Face the Nation 12 noon CBSN news and breaking stories 1 p.m. CBS Sunday Morning rebroadcast 2:30 p.m. CBSN news and breaking stories 6 p.m. Face the Nation rebroadcast 7 p.m. CBSN news and breaking stories

*all times Eastern