Trump's First 100 Days
News and commentary on President Trump's first 100 days in office
The "Mexico City Policy": Why does it matter?
U.S. funding to international organizations that provide abortions has long been a political football - here's an explainer
Overloaded U.S. immigration courts a "recipe for disaster"
As the Trump administration ramps up border patrols, the nation's court system is struggling with a backlog of deportations
Trump, Pena Nieto have phone call amid border wall rift
Peña Nieto canceled his planned White House visit after condeming Trump's executive order authorizing the construction of a wall on the southern border
Theresa May and Trump talk Brexit, Putin at the White House
The two leaders held a joint press conference Friday afternoon
Trump signs executive actions on "extreme vetting," rebuilding military
As a candidate, Trump campaigned on a pledge to put in place "extreme vetting" for people coming to the U.S. from countries with terrorism ties
March for Life highlights gains by abortion opponents in D.C.
For first time in years, abortion opponents have all the political momentum as they hold annual March for Life rally on National Mall
By the numbers: President Trump's first week
The new administration has seen a whirlwind of activity - longtime CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller helps us take stock
January 27, 2017
Your daily guide to what's happening in the Trump administration
Miami-Dade abandons "sanctuary" status one day after Trump's crackdown
The mayor of Miami-Dade County put the decision in stark financial terms, saying he did not want to risk millions in federal funds
The death of TPP: Why does it matter?
President Trump’s decision to abandon the massive free trade pact could have far-reaching consequences – here’s an explainer
Border Patrol chief out a day after Trump border wall decree
Mark Morgan, Border Patrol chief, no longer on the job after Trump announces plans to build wall at Mexico border
January 26, 2017
Your daily guide to what's happening in the Trump administration
Government science goes rogue on Twitter
“Alt” Twitter handles for EPA, NASA, CDC, National Parks and others are tweeting scientific data and calls to #resist
Warren defends vote for Ben Carson as HUD secretary
Warren said she voted for Carson's nomination despite "serious, deep, profound concerns" about Carson's "inexperience"
Draft executive order would halt refugee processing, suspend issuing visas
Trump confirmed that he would be signing an executive action to suspend immigration to the U.S. from some countries
The math doesn't add up for Trump's claims of pipeline jobs
The president has touted 28,000 jobs – “great construction jobs”-- but many are already finished
President Trump says feds may intervene in Chicago
The number of shootings so far this year is up from the same period in bloody 2016
What is a sanctuary city? And what happens now?
A look at how some U.S. cities could be affected by President Trump's executive order
Trump signs immigration executive orders at visit to DHS
One deals with the construction of a southern border wall, while the other focuses on enforcement of U.S. immigration laws
Trump says construction of border wall to begin in "months"
As for the funds to build the wall, Mr. Trump told ABC News "we’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico"
John Dickerson: One giant leap
Who tells a president no?
Sean Spicer: Draft order on interrogation methods "is not a White House document"
The order would also reverse America’s commitment to closing the U.S. detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
Crane protesters near White House call for resistance to Trump
Protesters climb 270-foot construction site crane just blocks from White House, unfurl orange, yellow banner
January 25, 2017
Your daily guide to what's happening in the Trump administration
Trump's Supreme Court justice shortlist narrows further
The president tweeted that he'll name Antonin Scalia's replacement next Thursday
