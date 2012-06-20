Massacre in Norway
Coverage of the bombing and shooting spree that left nearly 100 dead in Norway, and background on th
Latest
Norway mass murderer's prison treatment ruled "inhuman"
Anders Behring Breivik put into solitary confinement for killing 77 people in 2011 gun and bomb rampage, but that may change
Kids back at camp 4 years after Norway massacre
Survivors say they're excited to meet "new people and old friends" at island retreat that was scene of murderous rampage
Norway to let massacre gunman earn degree in prison
University of Oslo reverses earlier decision, says Anders Behring Breivik can study in spite of conviction in killing spree
Designs chosen for Norwegian massacre memorials
Proposal includes carving a scar on the landscape - a 1,000-cubic-meter gash to be gouged out of the rock facing Utoya Island
Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza blacked out game room, bedroom
Former FBI assistant director John Miller says changing rooms' appearance may have helped Newtown shooter "descend into his own world"
Norway murderer complains of prison's bendy pens
Man convicted in country's worst massacre says he is being held in inhumane conditions with jail-issued pens that cramp his hand
Breivik won't appeal, sorry for not killing more
Breivik apologizes to "militant nationalists" for not killing more during Norway attacks, accepts possible life sentence
Norway court: Anders Breivik sane, going to prison
Killed 77 people in bombing and shooting rampage last year; Sentenced to 10-21 years, but that could be extended
Prosecutors: Mental care, not prison for Breivik
Psychiatric care recommended for confessed Norway mass killer; Court to determine final fate
Far-right extremists testify in Breivik trial
Norwegian right-wing extremists backed rampage suspect Anders Behring Breivik's defense that Norway is "at war" with Islam
Man sets himself on fire outside Breivik trial
Motive of self-immolation outside Oslo court house unclear, as trial continues of mass murder suspect Anders Behring Breivik
Shoe-thrower disrupts trial of Norway mass killer
Anti-Muslim militant Anders Behring Breivik targeted by Iraqi man whose brother died in bomb-and-shooting rampage
Experts: Norway mass killer likely not insane
Far-right, anti-Islam extremist behind deadly bomb-and-shooting rampage probably not mentally ill, psychiatrists say
Norwegians heckle mass killer with children's song
Thousands gather to sing children's song that gunman Anders Breivik claimed is being used to brainwash young Norwegians
Breivik listens as witnesses describe "war zone"
Confessed Oslo murderer sits silently in court as survivors recount horrific bombing of government district
Breivik claims "racist" plot to cast him as insane
Confessed Oslo mass murderer underwent two psychiatric examinations, both reaching opposite conclusions on his sanity
Norway mass killer compares his pain to victims'
Right-wing extremist likens shunning by family, friends after rampage to loss of victims felt by families
Breivik describes hunting down panicked teens
Victims' families sob as gunman spares no details explaining how island massacre unfolded
Norway mass killer studied al Qaeda before rampage
Far-right extremist testifies he analyzed 1993 World Trade Center attack, Oklahoma City bombing before massacre
Norway mass killer wanted to decapitate pol
Anti-Muslim extremist's aim was to capture former Norwegian prime minister, videotape his decapitation
Norway mass killer: Give me death or acquittal
Anders Behring Breivik calls 21-year max prison term "pathetic," says punishment for massacre should be death or acquittal
Norway mass killer: "I would have done it again"
Admitted killer Anders Behring Breivik defends bomb-and-shooting rampage that killed 77 people "preventive strike"
Norway massacre trial judge removed over chat post
Judge's dismissal over death penalty post sought by lawyers for admitted killer Anders Behring Breivik, victims, prosecutors
Norway mass killer: Massacre was in self-defense
Anders Behring Breivik admits to bomb-and-shooting massacre that killed 77 people but pleads not guilty
Psych analysis finds Norway massacre suspect sane
New exam reverses initial finding, shows Breivik, who has confessed to bomb and shooting rampage, not criminally insane