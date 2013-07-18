Awards Season
Annual awards given out for film, TV, music and the arts
Latest
-
SAG Awards 2017: List of nominations
Sophia Bush and Common joined SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Cateris to announce the nominations for the 2017 SAG Awards
-
Golden Globe Award nominees
“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle’s musical about star-crossed lovers, leads among movie nominees
-
L.A. film critics name “Moonlight” best of 2016
Barry Jenkins’ drama of a young man's coming of age earns four awards; actors Adam Driver, Mahershala Ali, Isabelle Huppert and Lily Gladstone honored
-
American Music Awards: Selena Gomez delivers heartfelt acceptance speech about depression
Singer Selena Gomez spoke about her struggle with depression while accepting the American Music Award for favorite pop female artist.
-
2016 Governors Awards
Hollywood celebrated some of its longest-running success stories -- including Jackie Chan -- at the annual Academy soiree
-
John Oliver on Emmy win, "gift" of politics and satire
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" tackles serious topics with a satirical spin. The show leaves his audience laughing while enlightening them about news that affects the world. On Sunday, Oliver took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. Oliver joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the 2016 elections and covering current events with satire.
-
"Sherlock" star says purse was stolen at Emmys
“Sherlock” star Amanda Abbington had a mixture of emotions on Sunday night at the 2016 Emmy Awards
-
TV Academy mistakes Terrence Howard for Cuba Gooding Jr.
Terrence Howard was the victim of mistaken identity on the Emmys red carpet
-
Emmy Awards 2016: TV Academy highlights racial diversity
Where the Oscars are struggling to fix their much-discussed race problem, the Emmys appear to be doing just fine
-
Jeffrey Tambor: "Give transgender talent a chance"
Jeffrey Tambor and Laverne Cox asked Hollywood for one thing
-
Paulson wins first Emmy after five years of nominations
Sarah Paulson finally broke her Emmys losing streak after five years of nominations
-
Matt Damon taunts Jimmy Kimmel onstage at the Emmys
Matt Damon crashed the 68th Emmy Awards, seemingly just to taunt host Jimmy Kimmel
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus dedicates historic Emmy to father
The Emmy was undoubtedly bittersweet as the actress mourned the death of her father, William Louis-Dreyfus, who died on Friday
-
Emmy Awards 2016 highlights
See the biggest moments of the 2016 Emmy Awards show
-
Emmy Awards 2016 list of winners
Here are the winners of 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
-
Emmy Awards 2016: Winners, highlights and best moments
Host Jimmy Kimmel roasted primetime television while celebrating the TV Academy's highest honors during a night of surprises
-
Tony Goldwyn talks "Scandal" on the Emmys 2016 red carpet
The star of "Scandal," Tony Goldwyn, talks about the success of the drama and the changing nature of television on the Emmys 2016 red carpet.
-
Emmy Awards 2016 red carpet arrivals
TV's biggest stars hit the red carpet in their Sunday best on Emmys night
-
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld on the Emmys 2016 red carpet
Jerry Seinfeld is up for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, and joins CBS News contributor Jamie Wax with more on his career in comedy.
-
On the red carpet with "GoT" star Sophie Turner
"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner reveals who she wants to meet most on the Emmys 2016 red carpet. She tells CBS News contributor Jamie Wax more.
-
Stars look to stun on the Emmys 2016 red carpet
Celebrity stylist Mark-Alan Harmon joins CBSN with more on what fashion trends are hot on the Emmys 2016 red carpet.
-
"Top Chef" star on the Emmys 2016 red carpet
"Top Chef" star Lakshmi Padma joins CBS News contributor Jamie Wax on the red carpet with more on what she's expecting from the 68th Emmy Awards.
-
Oscar to honor martial arts star Jackie Chan
Academy’s Governors Awards will also be presented to film editor Anne V. Coates, documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman and casting director Lynn Stalmaster
-
No Emmys send-off for "Good Wife," "American Idol"
Despite their impact on TV, "The Good Wife" and "American Idol" won't see any Emmys love for their finales
-
2016 Emmy Awards nominations: By the numbers
Which networks and series dominated this years Emmy Awards nominations?
Highlights
-
2016 Governors Awards
-
Emmy Awards 2016: Winners, highlights and top moments
-
Emmy Awards 2016 highlights
-
Oscar to honor martial arts star Jackie Chan
-
Emmy Awards nominations 2016: "Game of Thrones," "People vs. O.J. Simpson" lead
-
MTV Movie Awards 2016 red carpet
-
MTV Movie Awards 2016 highlights
-
2016 ACM Awards highlights
-
2016 ACM Awards red carpet
-
"Spotlight" tops a richly diverse Spirit Awards
-
Grammys 2016: List of winners
-
Oscars 2016: Nominees' luncheon
-
Singer James Bay on breakout year, Grammy nominations
-
Grammys 2016 highlights
-
Alejandro Inarritu wins Directors Guild Award for "The Revenant"