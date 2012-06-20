"American Idol"
Following television's hit singing contest
Original "Idol" co-host Brian Dunkleman tells all
Ryan Seacrest's former co-star opens up 14 years after walking away from the reality hit
Sia shows her face to "American Idol" finalists
The camera-shy singer kept her wig on for her performance on the show, though
New judges make "American Idol" debut
Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey were at odds during the two-hour season premiere of the reality TV competition
"American Idol" returns with new judges
When "American Idol" premieres this week, it will feature new judges Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban
Mariah Carey beefs up security after "Idol" feud
Carey told Barbara Walters that the fellow "American Idol" judge threatened to shoot her
Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey feud at "Idol" audition
Rapper is seen on video cursing out the pop star during an "American Idol" audition in North Carolina
Mariah Carey denies feud with Nicki Minaj
The 42-year-old singer said Monday that "a feud takes a little longer to happen"
Is Keith Urban "American Idol"-bound?
Singer calls it quits on the Australian version of "The Voice," as reports heat up about a possible spot on "American Idol"
Is Randy Jackson leaving judge's seat?
According to TMZ, the longtime "Idol" judge will abandon his chair and stay on as a mentor
Nicki Minaj to be a judge on "American Idol"?
A person close to Minaj said Monday the 29-year-old entertainer has been in talks to judge the Fox TV competition show
Nick Jonas says he's "being considered" for "Idol"
Country singer Brad Paisley and rapper Pharrell Williams are also reported to be in the running
Will "American Idol" go country?
Nigel Lythgoe hopes to add a country music star to the "American Idol" judge's table
Steven Tyler: "Idol" was not my "cup of tea"
Aerosmith frontman tells Rolling Stone about what his two-year stint on "American Idol"
Mariah Carey getting a reported $18M for "Idol"
Singer-songwriter will be a judge on the upcoming season of "American Idol"
It's official: Mariah joins "American Idol"
Singer Mariah Carey has signed on to be a judge for the Fox reality series' 12th season
Charlie Sheen "genuinely interested" in 'Idol' gig
"Anger Management" actor told "Idol" host Ryan Seacrest he's interested in joining the show's judging panel
Jennifer Lopez confirms she's leaving "Idol"
Singer reveals her exit from the show a day after Steven Tyler stepped down as an "American Idol" judge
Steven Tyler is leaving "American Idol"
"It's time for me to let go of my mistress," the Aerosmith frontman said in a statement announcing his departure
Adam Lambert to become "American Idol" judge?
"Idol" runner-up responds to reports that he's in talks to judge the 12th season of the singing competition
Scotty McCreery graduates from high school
Last year's "American Idol" winner collected his Garner High School diploma and a CMT Award in under 24 hours
"American Idol" winner Phillips undergoes surgery
"American Idol" winner reportedly went under the knife to remove large kidney stones that plagued him during his reality show run
Haley Reinhart wants you to "Listen Up!"
"American Idol" season 10 finalist Haley Reinhart tells CBSNews.com about her debut album and life as a new California girl
"American Idol" finale earns lowest ratings ever
Finales of both "American Idol" and "Dancing with the Stars" were down significantly from last year
Chaka Kahn, Neil Diamond perform on "Idol"
Fox TV finale was filled with musical performances, including some by "American Idol" alumni and judges
Phillip Phillips crowned "American Idol" winner
21-year-old crooner captures this season's "Idol" victory over Jessica Sanchez