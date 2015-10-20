Synthetic drug surge
Synthetic designer drugs like K2, Spice, flakka and bath salts spark growing concern nationwide
Latest
-
Police: 2 Utah 13-year-olds died from dangerous new synthetic drug
Two teen boys in Utah ski-resort town of Park City overdosed on a new synthetic drug that is available online, and was also found at estate of entertainer Prince after he died, police said
-
K2 drug users "playing a game of Russian roulette"
EMS chief warns of "lethal combination" as dozens of people are treated for bad reactions to the synthetic drug in Austin, Texas
-
Overdoses linked to synthetic marijuana called "Darkness"
"This stuff is screwing up people's brains," says district attorney investigating a surge of cases in Pennsylvania
-
Why does synthetic marijuana make people act like zombies?
The drug contains a concoction of chemicals that produce some alarming effects on people's brains
-
Synthetic marijuana overdose turns dozens into "zombies"
Emergency workers sent 33 people to hospitals Tuesday, saying they appeared to be under the influence of the drug known as K2 or spice
-
Dozens hospitalized in NYC for apparent K2 overdoses
"It looked like a scene out of a zombie movie," witness says as synthetic marijuana overdoes send dozens to hospitals in Brooklyn
-
After ravaging Florida, street drug flakka disappears
The synthetic drug known for causing psychotic outbursts first burst onto the scene a year ago
-
Synthetic drug "Spice" sickens over a dozen in Calif.
At least 14 people in the San Diego area are suspected to have overdosed this weekend, officials say
-
Halloween warnings about Ecstasy spook parents
Facebook is abuzz with warnings about drugs disguised as candy, but how real is the threat?
-
Why NYC is banning synthetic marijuana "K2"
City cracks down on synthetic drugs linked to harmful and unpredictable health effects
-
More than 150 arrested in bust of synthetic drug ring
Law enforcement officials say "designer drugs" produced in China send millions of U.S. dollars in proceeds to the Middle East
-
Synthetic marijuana ring busted in NYC
Cheap but toxic synthetic drugs blamed for 2,300 emergency room visits in the last two months in New York City alone
-
Designer drug flakka leads users to violent, bizarre reactions
Medical experts and law enforcement are sounding the alarm about the dangers of a cheap new synthetic drug called flakka. It can cause psychotic breakdowns and hallucinations when people take it, and it’s described as being more powerful than heroin or cocaine. Mark Albert reports.
-
Big increase in deaths, poisonings from synthetic pot
Despite the dangers of synthetic marijuana, more and more teens and young adults are using it
-
Synthetic marijuana sends hundreds to the hospital
"This is not just powerful marijuana. This is really dangerous stuff," expert says
-
Dramatic spike in synthetic marijuana overdoses
Public health officials are struggling to respond to a surge in overdoses from a designer drug known as "Spice." The man-made alternative to pot is sold online or in convenience stores. Jericka Duncan reports.
-
Hospitals see spike in synthetic marijuana overdoses
Poison control group says it's received hundreds of calls related to banned substance since the start of the year
-
Spike in synthetic marijuana overdoses
Hospitals around the country have seen a severe spike in synthetic marijuana overdoses. The American Association of Poison Control Centers says more than 1,900 calls related to synthetic pot have been made since the start of this year. Jericka Duncan reports.
-
Scary new designer drug flakka hits Chicago
"Absolutely deadly" drug causes hallucinations and violence, and its use appears to be spreading
-
Synthetic pot blamed for death of U.S. soldier deployed to Ebola zone
Hazmat teams responded after Kendrick Vernell Sneed was found dead shortly after his return from deployment to Africa
-
"Spice" synthetic marijuana sends dozens to hospital
Officials in Alabama are alarmed by a drug with unknown, dangerous ingredients
-
5 things to know about flakka
Authorities are sounding the alarm about flakka, a new synthetic drug. Dr. Jon LaPook joins CBSN to explain flakka's effects and dangers.
-
What is flakka? Florida's dangerous new drug trend
A new and dangerous synthetic street drug has been involved in a number of bizarre incidents in Florida and experts are concerned it could spread
-
Wesleyan student overdoses highlight risks of "Molly"
"When you label something 'Molly' you could be taking anything," expert warns
-
Crime lab workers accidentally inhale "spice"
Two Denver crime lab employees were rushed to the hospital after a bag of synthetic marijuana burst
