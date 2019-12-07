"The Power of August"

"The Power of August" looks back at transformational moments in American civil rights history that happened in the month of August. Anchored by Maurice DuBois, "The Power of August" is comprised of four acts, each told in eight minutes and 46 seconds — the approximate duration of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck. Each act explores stories of powerful and historic August events, beginning with Emmett Till's murder, then the March on Washington, Ferguson and the power of the vote in 2020.