George Zimmerman Trial & Trayvon Martin Case
Unarmed teenager was shot and killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman
Police: George Zimmerman punched in face at Florida restaurant
George Zimmerman told dispatchers he was accused of bragging about the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin
George Zimmerman auctioning off gun used to kill Trayvon Martin
George Zimmerman is trying to sell the gun he killed unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin with. Zimmerman shot Martin in 2012, but was later acquitted on the basis of self-defense. Mark Strassmann has more.
George Zimmerman selling Trayvon Martin pistol
Gun used in fatal shooting being auctioned; use of some proceeds sure to irk many on one side of political spectrum
Trayvon Martin's mother: George Zimmerman got away with murder
"He took a life, carelessly and recklessly, and he shouldn't deserve to have his entire life walking around on the street free," Sybrina Fulton tells AP
Trayvon Martin Shooting
Paula Reid, CBS News Justice Department Reporter, discusses the Department of Justice's announcement they found insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against George Zimmerman for the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.
DOJ: No civil rights charges against George Zimmerman
The U.S. Justice Department announced it will not prosecute George Zimmerman on civil rights charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. The news was delivered to Martin's parents in person by prosecutors from the Justice Department's civil rights division. Michelle Miller reports.
Judge dismisses Zimmerman's lawsuit against NBC
In his lawsuit, Zimmerman said NBC's editing of a story on the shooting of Trayvon Martin made it sound as if Zimmerman voluntarily told an operator that Martin was black
Fla. looks to expand controversial Stand Your Ground law
As Florida lawmakers considered allowing people in fear of their lives to fire a warning shot, hundreds of protesters rallied in support of repealing Stand Your Ground
George Zimmerman countersues wife in divorce case
He wants judge to set aside earlier judgment and says estranged couple should share any debt incurred during their marriage
Zimmerman smashed iPad with video of spat, wife says
A week after Shellie Zimmerman filed for divorce from George Zimmerman, she called 911 claiming he threatened her with a gun. Investigators are now trying to recover a new video from an iPad that could tell the whole story. CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports.
George Zimmerman's wife tells 911 dispatcher he threatened her with gun
George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin had another run-in with police. Mark Strassmann reports.
George Zimmerman to be reimbursed for legal fees?
George Zimmerman was acquitted last month in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Now his attorney says he should get reimbursed for his legal expenses. Mark O'Mara told the Orlando Sentinel Monday he's going to ask the State of Florida to pay for as much as $300,000 in fees. Gayle King reports.
Zimmerman stopped for speeding in Texas, released with warning
George Zimmerman, the man acquitted in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, was pulled over for speeding on a highway near Dallas, but was released by the officer with a warning. Gayle King reports.
Protesters across U.S. turn out in support of Trayvon Martin
In cities across the U.S., thousands turned out to show their support of slain teenager Trayvon Martin and to protest the "stand your ground" laws, which led to his killer's acquittal. Terrell Brown reports.
7/20: Thunderstorms a mixed blessing for western firefighters; Teen fights cancer with her computer
Firefighters continue to battle a massive wildfire that continues to be fueled by hot, dry and windy weather, plus the threat of thunderstorms that cause dry lightning; and teenager Brittany Wenger created an artificial neural network that helps fight cancer and leukemia.
What is the significance of Obama's statement on Trayvon Martin?
CBS' News presidential historian Douglas Brinkley joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" for a closer look at the significance of Obama's statement on Trayvon Martin.
Beyonce and Jay Z attend Trayvon Martin rally in NYC
Celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay Z attended a rally in New York for Trayvon Martin on Saturday adding their voice to protests across the country against the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed the unarmed black teenager in Florida.
President Obama: "Trayvon Martin could've been me 35 years ago"
Having waited nearly a week after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, President Obama felt the need to speak out on the matter and gave a very personal perspective.
Why did Obama wait a week to comment on Zimmerman verdict?
CBS News Political Director John Dickerson and Marc Morial, President of the National Urban League and former Mayor of New Orleans, discuss President Obama's comments on Trayvon Martin and the George Zimmerman murder trial.
Obama: "Trayvon Martin could've been me 35 years ago"
In an unannounced appearance in the White House briefing room, President Obama delivered a personal response to the verdict in the George Zimmerman murder trial. He did not question the verdict but spoke about Trayvon Martin, race relations and providing more support for young African-American males. Bill Plante reports.
Trayvon Martin's mom speaks out on on verdict: "I was stunned"
For the first time since George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the death of their son, Trayvon Martin's parents are speaking publicly about the verdict. Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, along with their attorney Benjamin Crump, spoke with "CBS This Morning."
Zimmerman defense team not concerned about further legal action
George Zimmerman's defense team says civil proceedings could risk damaging the memory of Trayvon Martin, since evidence that did not make it into the criminal trial could be presented. Mark O'Mara and Don West speak with Don Dahler about whether their client should continue to carry the weapon that killed Trayvon Martin.
Attorney General Holder criticizes Stand Your Ground laws
Attorney General Eric Holder addressed the NAACP at its convention in Orlando, Fla., where he publicly criticized the state's Stand Your Ground laws for the first time. The president of the NAACP is asking Holder to file civil rights charges against George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Michelle Miller reports.
Juror: I feel sorry for both Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman
One of the six jurors that found George Zimmerman not guilty, the woman, identified only as b-37, told "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper on CNN that George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin both could have walked away before the shooting. Charlie Rose reports.
Jack Ford: Juror account could have "significant impact" on DOJ investigation
One of the six women on the jury that acquitted George Zimmerman in the killing of Trayvon Martin says they were evenly divided when deliberations began. The juror, who has not revealed her identity, spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper. CBS News legal analyst Jack Ford shares his insight.
Trayvon Martin shooting: A timeline of events
George Zimmerman on trial in death of Fla. teen
George Zimmerman crime scene photos
George Zimmerman's injuries
George Zimmerman faces murder charges
Nationwide protests over Trayvon Martin case
Trayvon Martin shooting sparks "hoodie" movement
Trayvon Martin shooting
Obama: "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon"
Zimmerman details night he fatally shot Fla. teen
Trayvon Martin's parents plead with task force
Zimmerman gives his account of shooting on video
Travyon Martin on 7-Eleven surveillance video
Trayvon Martin's dad: "Life stripped away from me"
Trayvon Martin's parents react to Zimmerman interview
Raw footage: George Zimmerman appears in court
Zimmerman's friends and family speak out
George Zimmerman police video