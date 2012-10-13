Food and Wine
Latest
The Dish: Chef Charlie Palmer
Palmer got his first executive chef job at just 23 years old
Almanac: Kraft’s processed cheese
December 11, 1874, was the birthday of James Lewis Kraft, who revolutionized dairy products with his “improved process of sterilizing cheese”
The Dish: Chef Jody Adams
From winning a James Beard Award to the coveted title as “Best New Chef” from Food and Wine, Jody Adams has won her share of acclaim
The Dish: Chef Sam Fox
After building his restaurant empire from the ground up, Fox has created 16 unique concepts with more than 50 locations across the U.S.
The "super-tasters" flavoring your food
Feeling stuffed after Thanksgiving? As Morley Safer reported, it may be because the food you eat is designed to hijack your brain
The Dish: Chef Judy Joo
New Jersey native Judy Joo first took an interest in cooking while watching her mother prepare traditional Korean dishes at home. She has two restaurants named "Jinjuu" in London and Hong Kong. A winner of "Iron Chef UK," Joo also hosts the cooking channel's "Korean Food Made Simple." Joo joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share her story and some signature dishes.
How one restaurant nourishes the soul
Staplehouse, in a converted warehouse in Atlanta, devotes 100% of its profits to The Giving Kitchen, which benefits restaurant workers in need
Curating a museum’s menu
Visitors who feast their eyes at San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art can also feast on reproductions of classic dishes by the world’s greatest chefs
What’s Bad Is Good: Butter
After decades of health concerns, consumption of rich, creamy butter is spreading to a 40-year high
Cakes from a dessert island
Smith Island, off the coast of Maryland, is the source of a multi-layered cake with a delicious word-of-mouth reputation
The sparkling Christie Brinkley
The supermodel and actress has launched her own line of Prosecco wines
Trading a grocery store trip for home delivery
Online grocery sales, delivered to your door, have increased 15% since 2015, and meal kits mailed to your home are taking off
The Cheese Nun
Mother Noella, of the Abbey of Regina Laudis, practices the sacred art of cheesemaking
10 restaurants that changed America
Delmonico’s, which invented the fine dining experience in 1837, is just one of the restaurants that shaped how Americans eat
What’s Bad Is Good: Potatoes
Spuds are the star of the new restaurant franchise, Potatopia
Hot chicken: Nashville's local indelicacy
Fried chicken doused in cayenne and enough spices to make you sweat is an addictive combination of pleasure and pain
Chef René Redzepi and the transformation of Noma
His Copenhagen restaurant has been consistently named the world’s best - and now has new plans for diners
How to cook your Thanksgiving turkey
A guide on how to cook the perfect bird for the holidays
The Dish: Chef Michael Mina
Chef Michael Mina's path to culinary fame and fortune was unusual. He was born in Cairo, Egypt, and raised in the suburbs of Seattle. As a young man, he managed a small French restaurant in his hometown. He now owns the Mina Group, with more than two dozen restaurants in 11 cities. Mina joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and some signature dishes.
The Dish: Chef Michael Mina
Mina's restaurant's span the globe and encompasses an array of cuisines
Recipes: Turmeric-enhanced beverages
From Café Gratitude in Los Angeles, a latté and an immunity-boosting shot
Recipe: Wild Rice Salad with Beets, Grapes and Pecans
The prettiest and brightest-tasting side dish on the Thanksgiving table
Recipe: Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Crispy Broccoli Florets and Croutons
This soup’s supremely silky texture comes from potato pureed into the broth
Recipe: Celery Root Bisque with Walnut-Parsley Gremolata
A silky soup with a nutty, crunchy and vibrant topping
