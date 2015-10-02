Future of entertainment
An inside look at the current and future state of movies, TV, social media stars and more
Latest
Transformers top Toy Hall of Fame finalists list
Twelve finalists for the Class of 2016 were revealed Tuesday by the National Toy Hall of Fame
"Monopoly the Musical" in the works
Hasbro wants to turn iconic board game Monopoly into a Broadway musical
FX says scripted shows hit record in U.S. this year
That means a lot of competition for viewers, on traditional TV and online
The future of hit TV series creation
Inside the making of successful TV shows with some of the best creators in the business
The Golden Age: Is there just too much TV?
There's so much great content being created, but some question whether the bubble will burst, or if it's reached its peak
Kate Winslet says talking about pay gap is "vulgar"
The Oscar winner is not interested in talking about the pay gap in Hollywood
Geena Davis speaks up on gender equality in Hollywood
The actress was always ahead of the curve
10 YouTube stars you need to know
Feel out of the loop when it comes to the Internet's hottest stars? Click through to see 10 of the most popular YouTube personalities
Internet stars take on the A-list
Internet stars gain fame from their living rooms
Hollywood box office: A bust or boom?
An inside look at the movie theater business: With "Star Wars" and "Spectre" on the way, 2015 could end with a bang
The secret of Hollywood box office success
Despite some recent flops, the movie theater business is alive and well. With the release of major blockbusters like "Jurassic World" and the upcoming "Star Wars" sequel, the theater business continues to thrive.
The New Season: Movies
Critic Kenneth Turan runs down some of the most promising fall films
A guide to watching sports without a cable subscription
No cable? No problem. You can still catch the game with some creative streaming strategies
Amazon inks rights to "BrainDead," other shows
Online retailer extends summer partnership with network television, giving it rights to first-run shows days after airing
Buzz for new TV shows in fall lineup
Each year autumn brings colorful leaves - and brand new programming on network television. Jamie Wax reports on the ever-expanding landscape of primetime TV, and hears from critics Matt Zoller Seitz about what he's looking forward to.
The New Season: TV (and lots of it)
Critic Matt Zoller Seitz checks out the ever-expanding menu of television choices
Virtual reality comes to Netflix, Hulu
VR edges into mainstream as streaming sites create apps, Facebook launches 360-degree video and Samsung slashes headset price
Apple TV gets an upgrade and hefty price increase
The new Apple TV starts at $149 and allows you to connect your TV to games, shopping and streaming video
Must-see fall 2015 movies
Take a look at the trailers and stills of some of the biggest movies coming out this fall
What was hot this summer?
"Sunday Morning" looks at the hottest movies, songs, books - and thermometers! - of the season
Maybe cable TV isn't really doomed after all
Even as more cords get cut, Americans are still signing up for service, keeping total cable viewership above 80 percent
How realistic is Hollywood's "The Martian"?
A NASA scientist tells CBS News what the upcoming Matt Damon movie gets right about life on the Red Planet
New TV alternatives aim to appeal to cord-cutters
Traditional cable and satellite companies hope innovation will attract millennial viewers
Study: Female directors make work gains; minorities lag
Women directors are getting slightly more work in the expanding world of TV, but the same can't be said for their minority counterparts
Study shows inequality is still a problem in film
Women are still way behind when it comes to their presence in movies -- both in front of the camera and behind
