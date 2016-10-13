Donald Trump sexual misconduct allegations

Klieman: Trump could be "asking for trouble" if he sues NY Times

After the New York Times published a report on two women who described unwanted sexual advances from Donald Trump, the GOP nominee's lawyers sent a demand for a retraction, calling the article "reckless" and "defamatory." There are also reports Trump is thinking of suing the paper. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to break down what could happen if Trump sues the paper.