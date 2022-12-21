Audience Acquisition
Collection for Audience Acquisition
Latest
-
Hilarious Obama memes
Some of the funniest memes featuring President Barack Obama during his time in office
-
What's leaving streaming in January
These are the major titles getting dropped by popular streaming services
-
Most surprising stories of 2016
Some of these headlines had America doing a double-take
-
Amazing doomsday bunkers of the super-rich
An entire industry has cropped up around providing shelter for the super-wealthy to protect them from natural and manmade disasters.
-
Favorite photos of Barack Obama
Some of the favorite photos of President Barack Obama during his eight years in the White House, as chosen by the official White House shutterbug
-
Celebrities to the rescue
Celebrities: They're just like us. Except for when they're saving the day.
-
Quiz: Who said it in 2016?
These quotes are doozies! Can you match the phrase to the major public figure who said it in 2016?
-
The month's most shocking crimes
These are the types of criminal allegations that need to be seen to be believed
-
Donald Trump's favorite movies
Want to binge-watch Donald Trump's favorite flicks?
-
Don't get fooled by these fake news sites
Fake news websites and stories are flooding the internet. Be careful out there. Here are some to keep an eye out for.
-
New on streaming: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon
Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon
-
Holiday windows of New York
Take a virtual trip around New York City to see the most beautiful and creative department store holiday window displays
-
Crash course on Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump has been in the spotlight for years, but there's probably a lot you don't know about Donald Trump's oldest daughter
-
Lavishly priced gifts in the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book
You might not be able to afford the luxurious gifts in the annual Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog, but nothing's stopping you from looking
-
Trump's team
See who President-elect Donald Trump wants in his inner circle at the White House
-
Best colleges in every state
See the top-ranked college in each state across America – and the qualities set them apart
-
15 shocking Hollywood murders
From Nicole Brown Simpson to the Black Dahlia, Hollywood has proven to be a place where not only dreams, but also nightmares, can come true
-
Celebrity fans of every NBA team
All 30 NBA teams have celebrities sitting courtside every night; here's our roundup of the A-list
-
Flying kids and other fabulous child portraits
These parents use Photoshop, elaborate props and a lot of imagination to create stunning images of their kids
-
Shocking face tattoos
From colorful to elaborate, these face tattoos cover the spectrum – some even come with accessories like piercings and face implants
-
Celebrities react to Donald Trump win
The good, the bad, the hopeful and the despondent: celebrities had strong and widely varied responses to Trump's victory in the presidential election
-
Starbucks seasonal cups through the years
Starbucks is famous for its holiday-themed cups, but this season you may have noticed something different
-
Election Day 2016: America votes
See some of the best moments as Americans chose their next president
-
The 20 most valuable NFL teams in 2016, ranked
Thanks to some pricey TV deals, relocation and brand-new stadiums, the NFL has never been more valuable; these franchises are leading the way
-
Celebrity pot smokers
More celebrities than you might expect have opened up about smoking marijuana