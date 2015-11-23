Climate Change
Melting ice, rising seas, longer droughts, stronger storms, threatened habitats - climate change poses some of the greatest challenges of our time
Latest
Climate change fingerprints seen on 24 weird weather cases, study says
Man-made climate change played some role in 24 out of 30 strange weather events in 2015, a study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Scientists say reindeer may be shrinking due to this
Reindeer living on the Arctic island of Svalbard are getting smaller – and scientists think they know why
Trump pick Scott Pruitt signals "180-degree shift" for EPA
Pruitt is a climate change skeptic who has long advocated against federal regulations and "the EPA's activist agenda"
For many, coffee really is a matter of life and death
Climate change brings new challenges to estimated 120 million of world's poorest people, who depend on the crop not to wake up, but to survive
Weather Channel to Breitbart: Stop using us to mislead public
The Weather Channel: “Though we would prefer to focus on our usual coverage of weather and climate science, in this case we felt it important to add our two cents"
Polar ice the size of India has melted into the sea, scientists say
Climate scientists are concerned about the latest report showing polar ice is rapidly vanishing
"Extreme" downpours could become much more common
Severe storms will happen nearly three times more often in the U.S. in the coming decades, scientists warn
Australia considers new price tag on greenhouse gas pollution
Australia is among the world’s worst greenhouse gas polluters on a per capita basis
California's next global warming target: dairy cows
An ambitious effort in California aims to cut down on methane emissions without driving dairy industry out of the state
Great Barrier Reef hits sad milestone
After the largest die-off of coral ever recorded on Australia's Great Barrier Reef, what comes next?
Wind turbines face uphill battle in New York
The dozens of wind turbines planned for western New York could be among the nation's tallest
The problem with Donald Trump's stance on global warming
The president-elect's statement to New York Times conflated weather and climate -- two vastly different phenomena
Heat records have become the new normal
The author of a new study warns: “This climate is on a trajectory that goes somewhere we’ve never been"
Fight against climate change runs into cold hard reality
The reality of today's carbon-emitting energy systems sinks in after the fanfare surrounding the Paris Agreement
Climate change impacting Rwanda's endangered mountain gorillas
A drought in Africa has altered the food supply for endangered mountain gorillas. Their problems are made worse by their human neighbors coming into their habitat, looking for food of their own. Mark Phillips reports for his ongoing series, The Climate Diaries.
France: U.S. must respect "irreversible" climate deal
French President Francois Hollande urged the Trump administration to respect the agreement signed by more than 190 countries
World set to break annual heat record – again
The U.N. reports global temperatures are soaring to a record high this year, even though carbon emissions are slowing
Supermoon elevates flooding risk in South Florida
South Florida, already susceptible to rising sea levels, faces possibility of ever more devastating “king tides” thanks to the lunar phenomenon
Kerry visits Antarctica, with climate legacy under threat
The secretary of state's visit follows years of work to make climate change a focus of U.S. diplomacy
Trump likely to take aim at Obama environment initiatives
A range of policies put in place to combat climate change and promote clean energy could be in jeopardy
Climate change denier is leading Trump's EPA transition team
The inclusion of climate skeptic Myron Ebell on Trump's EPA transition team may be a sign of things to come for Obama's environmental legacy
Record-hot year could soon be the new normal
Some scientists are concerned about future temperatures "beyond anything our society has experienced”
Trump win raises questions about UN climate deal
The U.S. and more than 100 other countries have signed onto the agreement, but Trump has called climate change a "hoax"
October temperatures in the U.S. were warmest in decades
NOAA reports that the nation experienced its third-warmest October in history and the second-warmest year to date
Amid election uncertainty, UN vows progress on climate
Climate negotiators have begun working on implementing the Paris Agreement despite huge political uncertainties ahead
