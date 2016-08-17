Celebrities
Celebrities
Latest
Viola Davis to receive star on the Walk of Fame
Celebrated actress Viola Davis is going to kick off 2017 with a career milestone
Wendy Williams on the two sides of "Wendy"
Talk show host Wendy Williams opens up about her charitable foundation, the importance of giving back and her past struggles
James Taylor cancels Manila concert over drug war
James Taylor has canceled his February concert in Manila
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ baby’s name revealed
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love the unique baby monikers
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry visit children's hospital
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom brought lots of holiday cheer to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Tom Arnold rethinking not releasing racist Trump tape
Tom Arnold seems to be rethinking his pledge to keep the racist Trump tape from "The Apprentice" under wraps
Lena Dunham apologizes for abortion comments
The “Girls” creator stirred controversy when she talked about abortion on the podcast “Women of the Hour"
Tom Arnold says he has the racist Trump tape
Tom Arnold says he has the Trump tape that features outtakes from "The Apprentice" -- but he won't release it
Jerry Lewis gives painfully awkward interview
How much of this seven-minute Jerry Lewis interview can you watch before it becomes too uncomfortable?
Adam West is selling Batman-themed paintings
The actor who portrayed the tights-clad Batman in the 1960s TV series is selling paintings he has created of the show's villains at an Idaho art gallery
Sylvester Stallone says he won’t take NEA post
"Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone said that he was "flattered" by reports that Donald Trump was considering him to head up the National Endowment of the Arts
Melanie Hamrick shares photo of baby with Mick Jagger
Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, shared a sweet snap of their new son, Deveraux Jagger, on Instagram
Giuliana Rancic celebrates five years cancer-free
Giuliana Rancic has one more reason to celebrate this holiday season
Margot Robbie marries Tom Ackerley in secret ceremony
"Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie has reportedly married longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna announce split
Rob Kardashian says in an Instagram post that fiancee Blac Chyna has left him and taken their 1-month-old daughter with her
Julia Roberts signs onto first-ever TV series
Julia Roberts is about to be a small screen star for the first time
Irina Shayk sparks engagement rumor with new ring
The 30-year-old Russian supermodel, who is expecting her first child with Bradley Cooper, was spotted out with a ring on that finger
Scott Baio says Chad Smith’s wife assaulted him
Scott Baio’s wife is speaking out following a report that the actor claimed he was assaulted by the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith
Soulja Boy arrested on probation violation
Los Angeles police say rapper Soulja Boy has been arrested on a suspected probation violation after they found a firearm in his Hollywood Hills home
Count all the stars in the Christmas "Carpool Karaoke"
Christmas came early on the “Late Late Show"
Christian Siriano on if he'd dress Melania Trump
Christian Siriano was once known as a reality star on “Project Runway,” but now his name is most tied with dressing celebrities for red carpet events and awards shows
Kelly Osbourne spills family's holiday secrets
"Project Runway: Junior" judge Kelly Osbourne speaks with CBS News about travel, holiday traditions and upcoming projects
Telethon total: How much did Dolly Parton raise?
Dolly Parton says a star-studded telethon for those affected by recent wildfires in her native Tennessee has brought in millions
Jackie Evancho to sing at Trump's inauguration
Former “America’s Got Talent” darling Jackie Evancho is set to sing the national anthem at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed together
The 32-year-old royal and his American actress girlfriend were photographed shopping for a Christmas tree