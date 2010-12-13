TV
-
“Flip or Flop” to end in 2017 following hosts' split
Newly separated Tarek and Christina El Moussa will finish out their contracted episodes before saying goodbye to "Flip or Flop"
-
Paul McCartney, "Sing" cast create Christmas singalong
Jimmy Fallon enlisted Paul McCartney and the cast of "Sing" for some holiday fun
-
Liam Neeson auditions for Santa on "Late Show"
“I see you when you’re sleeping. I know when you’re awake” takes on a whole new meaning when Liam Neeson says it
-
A&E series "Generation KKK" to explore the modern Klan
Television audiences are about to get a look behind the hoods of the Ku Klux Klan
-
Casey Affleck spoofs Dunkin' Donuts commercial on "SNL"
“I f***in’ love Dunkin’,” Affleck said while wearing a Bruins hat and a Carhartt jacket
-
First trailer released for "The Good Fight"
Here's your first look at Christine Baranski in the follow-up to "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight"
-
Craig Sager: “Every day is just a canvas waiting to be painted”
In his last TV interview, shortly before his death from cancer this past week, the colorful sports reporter talked about his inspiring fight for life
-
Julia Roberts signs onto first-ever TV series
Julia Roberts is about to be a small screen star for the first time
-
Howard and Bernadette welcome baby on "Big Bang Theory"
Find out the name and gender of Howard and Bernadette's baby on "The Big Bang Theory"
-
Schwarzenegger downplays Trump's “Apprentice” role
Arnold Schwarzenegger promises president-elect Donald Trump won't be involved with "Celebrity Apprentice" despite his executive producer credit
-
"Star Trek: Discovery" taps "Walking Dead" star as lead
The latest "Star Trek" series has found its star
-
"The Voice" crowns new winner
A familiar “Voice” coach has taken home yet another win
-
IMDb reveals the top 10 TV shows of 2016
As 2016 wraps up, IMDb has tallied up the most popular television shows of the year, and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has come out on top once again
-
IMDb's top TV shows of 2016
“Game of Thrones” topped IMDb’s list of top 10 TV series -- based on user traffic worldwide -- for the fifth year in a row
-
HGTV “Flip or Flop” stars call it quits
The husband and wife team behind HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” have announced their separation
-
Emmy Rossum wants equal pay and more for “Shameless”
"Shameless" star Emmy Rossum is tired of making less than her male co-star, William H. Macy, so she's doing something about it
-
Golden Globe Award nominees
“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle’s musical about star-crossed lovers, leads among movie nominees
-
Watch out! It's "Billy on the Street"
Comedian Billy Eichner confronts unsuspecting pedestrians with an outrageous, high-octane talk show/prank fest where you can win - a dollar!
-
Trump weighs in on "Celebrity Apprentice" involvement
Donald Trump gives new details on Twitter about his involvement in production of reality television show
-
Obama to appear on "Daily Show" for last time Monday
Barack Obama will sit down with Trevor Noah for the first time during his final visit as president to "The Daily Show"
-
Megan Mullally hints at a “Will & Grace” revival
"Will & Grace" star Megan Mullally really makes it sound like the sitcom will be making a comeback soon
-
"Fuller House" gives Christmas greeting on Season 2 eve
"Fuller House" returns for a second season on Friday, and to celebrate the big day, the cast is getting into the holiday spirit
-
The best and worst moments of "Hairspray Live"
“Hairspray Live!” dazzled audiences with its impressive sets and star-studded cast, but not every moment shined so brightly
-
"Jeopardy" contestant dies a week before show airs
Cindy Stowell was able to make her wish to appear on “Jeopardy!” come true before she died on Monday
-
Alfred Molina on "Close to the Enemy," "Art of the Deal"
"Close to the Enemy" star Alfred Molina has been witnessing some disturbing trends across the U.S. and Europe lately
Highlights
-
-
Revealing stories of “The Trans List”
-
“Mars”: How humans may explore the Red Planet
-
Inside the Vatican's high-tech TV operation
-
Remembering PBS News anchor Gwen Ifill, dead at 61
-
Thandie Newton on "Westworld," character's awakening and nudity
-
Trevor Noah: Finding humor in the darkest of times
-
Stephen Colbert on live, uncensored election night show
-
Comedian Joel McHale on the "big hustle" of acting career
-
Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller on fifth season of "Elementary"
-
Lithgow and Foy on new royal drama, "The Crown"
-
Dermot Mulroney on new medical drama, "Pure Genius"
-
Sarah Jessica Parker with a very different take on love
-
Six-hundred episodes later, "The Simpsons" is still breaking ground
-
Bryan Cranston gets transparent in new memoir, "A Life in Parts"