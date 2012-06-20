Marijuana Nation
A CBSNews.com special report on the evolving fight over legalization
Latest
-
Weed is winning, but will the marijuana train go off the tracks?
The government still has many means to slow -- or stop -- the marijuana train
-
Marijuana: Will it soon be bigger than the NFL?
The legal marijuana industry's projected growth over the next decade beats out even America's most profitable sports league
-
The man behind the marijuana ban
Long before Richard Nixon declared the "war on drugs," there was a man named Harry Anslinger who started it all
-
Denver approves first-in-the-nation law allowing pot use in bars, restaurants
Denver voters weighed in on Proposition 300 as eight other states legalized marijuana for medical or recreational purposes last week
-
Recreational marijuana measures pass in four states
California overwhelmingly passed a measure to legalize marijuana for recreational use Tuesday. Similar measures passed in three other states, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level. John Blackstone has more.
-
Big Pot: The commercial takeover of marijuana
Amid the rapidly changing landscape of legal marijuana, CBSN explores how a potentially massive marketplace is taking shape
-
Marijuana on the ballot
California, one of five states in which voters will decide on recreational pot, is a bellwether for changing attitudes about the drug
-
Colorado doctor notices more babies born with pot in their systems
Dr. Jon LaPook interviewed the director of a newborn intensive care unit at a Colorado hospital, who says he's noticed more babies born with marijuana in their systems since Colorado legalized the drug.
-
Marijuana votes in five states could have national impact
Voters in five states will decide next week whether to legalize recreational marijuana. If all those measures pass, nearly a quarter of Americans would live in a state where pot is allowed. Mireya Villarreal reports on how this could send a strong message to Congress.
-
Celebrity pot smokers
More celebrities than you might expect have opened up about smoking marijuana
-
The Pot Vote
As five states vote on whether to legalize recreational pot, Dr. Jon LaPook visits Pueblo, Colorado, a town that knows firsthand the impact of the legal weed business
-
Preview: The Pot Vote
Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado, where recreational pot is legal, urges caution to states voting on it because there's not enough data
-
"60 Minutes" examines effects of marijuana on body
Voters in California, Nevada, Arizona, Massachusetts and Maine will decide in November whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Marijuana use is still illegal under federal law, but 57 percent of Americans believe it should be legal. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to preview his "60 Minutes" report on the impact of legalizing recreational marijuana in Colorado.
-
Not all California marijuana farmers want pot legalized
A November ballot measure has deeply divided marijuana farmers in the heart of Northern California’s pot-growing region
-
Is marijuana bad for your bones?
New research finds heavy pot smokers are twice as likely to suffer from this health problem
-
Utah Gov. hopeful pushes for medical pot after wife's plea
Hours after his wife pleaded guilty to misdemeanor pot-possession charges, Utah’s Democratic candidate for governor pushed for the legalization of medical marijuana
-
Gourmet ganja? Marijuana dining is growing up, slowly
The marijuana industry is trying to move away from its junk food roots and explore how to safely combine marijuana and dining
-
Colorado gives marijuana edibles a makeover
A new rule requiring edible marijuana products to come with a diamond-shaped stamp and the letters T-H-C takes effect this weekend
-
The Libertarian case for legalizing marijuana
Gary Johnson tells Steve Kroft why he believes marijuana use shouldn't be a crime-and why changing policy is a matter of when, not if
-
Higher than ever? New study tracks U.S. marijuana use
The rising numbers come along with a significant shift in perceptions about whether the drug is harmful
-
How legal pot may have created the heroin outbreak
This week, the DEA chose to keep pot on its list of most dangerous drugs, even though more and more states and cities are legalizing or decriminalizing pot use. But few Americans recognize a significant downside to the pot-legalization movement, which is addressed in an article in this month's Esquire magazine. Don Winslow, author of "Horse of the Apocalypse," joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to explain how the legalization of pot drove Mexican drug cartels to the heroin market.
-
DEA punts on marijuana declassification decision
The DEA has declined to remove marijuana from its list of dangerous drugs in the United States. However, the administration will be increasing research. Don Dahler has more.
-
Supporters say legal marijuana has enough signatures for Arizona ballot
The initiative would allow adults to possess limited amounts of marijuana, and regulate the drug like alcohol
-
Which is harder on the heart, pot or tobacco?
A new study suggests smoke from both marijuana and cigarettes negatively impacts blood vessels, but one comes out worse
-
Legalized pot sends more kids to the emergency room
Colorado study finds toddlers were most at risk of accidental marijuana poisoning, and some ended up in intensive care
Economy of pot
-
Marijuana: Will it soon be bigger than the NFL?
-
Big Pot: The commercial takeover of marijuana
-
Not all California marijuana farmers want pot legalized
-
What the legal pot industry wants now: advertisers
-
Legal marijuana: A $44 billion business by 2020?
-
San Francisco marijuana shops sell Super Bowl-themed pot
-
Stars cash in on branded marijuana
-
First day of medical marijuana sales in Illinois
-
Study: U.S. pot use doubled in the last decade
-
Ohio pot campaign raises questions of monopoly
-
Apps deliver pot on demand
-
Inside the NYC Cannabis Convention
-
Growing number of celebrities cashing in on pot business
-
Incubator helps budding marijuana businesses grow
-
First-of-its-kind incubator helps pot startups grow