Marijuana Nation

How legal pot may have created the heroin outbreak

This week, the DEA chose to keep pot on its list of most dangerous drugs, even though more and more states and cities are legalizing or decriminalizing pot use. But few Americans recognize a significant downside to the pot-legalization movement, which is addressed in an article in this month's Esquire magazine. Don Winslow, author of "Horse of the Apocalypse," joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to explain how the legalization of pot drove Mexican drug cartels to the heroin market.