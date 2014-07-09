Immigration Crisis
A flood of immigrants seeking the American dream has turned up the heat in D.C.
Latest
-
Uncertain future for undocumented immigrants who came here as children
Daniela Hinojosa Sada, 19, is a typical All-American student from St. Louis at Ponoma College -- except that she came here as an undocumented immigrant as a baby
-
America's history with mass deportations
One of Donald Trump's cornerstone campaign pledges was securing the U.S. border with Mexico by building a wall and deporting millions of people who are in the United States illegally. But what many Americans may not recall is that the U.S. has already performed mass deportations twice. Carter Evans reports.
-
Farmworkers caught in the web of illegal immigration debate
Amid the ongoing political deadlock over immigration reform, CBS News spent time with one of the thousands of migrant farmworker families facing an uncertain fate in America.
-
Migrants surge across southern border ahead of election
Human smugglers are tempting migrants to cross now, playing on fears and hopes associated with Trump, Clinton
-
The call to Hispanic voters
With three weeks to go before Election Day, candidates are urging their supporters to get out and vote - especially when it comes to members of a very large and very significant demographic: Hispanics. Maria Elena Salinas, of the Spanish-language network Univision, reports our Cover Story.
-
Supreme Court ruling halts Obama's immigration plan
A deadlocked Supreme Court is reigniting a contentious election year debate. The court split 4-4 Thursday on President Obama's immigration plan to allow more than four million illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S. Jan Crawford reports on the political fallout.
-
Why some Latinos are supporting Donald Trump
Despite his controversial comments about immigrants, some members of the Latino community are proud supporters of Donald Trump. CBSN explores why.
-
Is 'Trump effect' driving Latinos to become citizens?
Donald Trump's presidential campaign is sparking a record number of citizenship applications and voter registrations among Latinos. Is Donald Trump really responsible for this? CBSN political contributor and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez joins CBSN with the latest.
-
Refugees help small town thrive
About 6,000 immigrants who escaped poverty and violence in East Africa have resettled in Lewiston, Maine. When these refugees began arriving, many residents were resentful. Now, they say the town has changed for the better. Don Dahler has more.
-
Many immigrant kids sent to adults lacking status
Data show that 80 percent of the 71,000 mostly Central American children placed between Feb. 2014 and Sept. 2015 were sent to sponsors not here legally
-
Supreme Court hears arguments on Obama's immigration plan
The Supreme Court seems to be divided over President Obama's immigration plan that has prevented 4 million undocumented immigrants from being deported. Ilya Shapiro, senior fellow at the Cato Institute, joins CBSN with more details.
-
Restaurant staffs kitchen with refugees
A business is giving asylum seekers in New York the opportunity to connect through a universal language: food. Jamie Yuccas reports.
-
DOJ sets up fake school to stop immigration fraud
The University of Northern New Jersey promised students the "highest quality of undergraduate and graduate education." In reality, the school was part of an undercover homeland security sting cracking down on immigration fraud. Jeff Pegues reports.
-
Advocacy groups blame U.S. for immigration detention deaths
Report cites inadequate medical care at U.S. detention facilities for illegal immigrants; says problem getting worse
-
Small percentage of unaccompanied migrant children deported
Between the 2012 and 2015, 7,643 immigrants who arrived as children were sent home; more than 171,000 children were arrested at the border
-
AP: Feds imperiled many migrant kids during surge
Relaxed rules about who got them; "We would never release domestic children to private settings with as little scrutiny," one activist says
-
Supreme Court to review Obama executive actions on immigration
The Supreme Court has taken up a review of President Obama's executive actions that shielded millions of illegal immigrants from deportation. CBS News legal correspondent Jan Crawford has the latest details for CBSN.
-
Immigration raids shouldn't be used against refugees, say advocates
Immigration advocates fault Obama for plight of Central American refugees
-
U.S. preparing to deport hundreds of immigrant families
Federal agents could begin raids as soon as next month against families who crossed southern border illegally since start of 2014, sources say
-
Syrian family starts new life in Texas amid refugee tension
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doubling down on his stance against accepting Syrian refugees after the Paris terror attacks, but the state has already taken in nearly 200 Syrian refugees this year. Manuel Bojorquez met one of those families who are trying to adjust to a new life in the U.S.
-
Obama: Refugee children are "just like our kids"
During his trip to Kuala Lumpur, President Obama paid a visit to a school for children that housed refugees. Brushing aside refugee worries in the U.S., the president attempted to put a human face to migrants fleeing from war and discrimination.
-
Conn. Gov. on Syrian refugees: "Never turn your back on those in need"
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has welcomed a family of Syrian refugees to his state that Indiana's governor refused to allow to settle there. Malloy spoke with CBSN's Contessa Brewer why he extended the personal greeting.
-
More Mexican immigrants leaving U.S. than arriving
A Pew Research Center report says more immigrants from Mexico are leaving the U.S. than are entering. USA Today Immigration reporter Alan Gomez discussed the historic shift with CBSN.
-
States draw line on refugees after Paris rampage
Opposition to the president’s plan to resettle 10,000 Syrian refugees in the U.S. is growing after the Paris attacks. One of the suspected terrorists apparently snuck into France through Greece, among the tide of migrants. Nancy Cordes reports on the possible threats and the politics.
-
Alabama to refuse Syrian refugees; White House, GOP spar over refugee policy
Many Republicans want to stop the flow of Syrian refugees altogether, but the White House insists there are "robust vetting procedures"
Highlights
-
America's history with mass deportations
-
Farmworkers caught in the web of illegal immigration debate
-
The call to Hispanic voters
-
Supreme Court ruling halts Obama's immigration plan
-
Why some Latinos are supporting Donald Trump
-
Refugees help small town thrive
-
Supreme Court hears arguments on Obama's immigration plan
-
Restaurant staffs kitchen with refugees
-
DOJ sets up fake school to stop immigration fraud
-
Supreme Court to review Obama executive actions on immigration
-
Syrian family starts new life in Texas amid refugee tension
-
Obama: Refugee children are "just like our kids"
-
Conn. Gov. on Syrian refugees: "Never turn your back on those in need"
-
More Mexican immigrants leaving U.S. than arriving
-
States draw line on refugees after Paris rampage