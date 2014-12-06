Music
-
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame taps Tupac, Pearl Jam
Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, Journey, Yes and ELO made the cut for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while Chic was shut out once again
-
Mavis Staples sings from her heart
Kennedy Center Honoree can still raise the roof and bring down the house
-
Camila Cabello leaves Fifth Harmony
Fifth Harmony has announced that Camila Cabello has decided to leave the girl group
-
The Harmony Project
In the many voices of a choir in Columbus, Ohio, its members find one community
-
Robbie Robertson's "Testimony"
An interview with the songwriter behind the rock group The Band, whose new memoir explores an era of revolutionary music
-
Almanac: "The Nutcracker"
On December 18, 1892, Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet had its world premiere in St. Petersburg, Russia
-
Musicians we lost in 2016
Remembering the extraordinarily gifted talents in the music world who left us this year
-
Dolly Parton hosts "Smoky Mountains Rise" telethon
Dolly Parton is doing all she can to support victims left homeless by the Tennessee wildfires -- and she's bringing along some helpers
-
Want to direct a "Tiny Dancer" video for Elton John?
If you've always wished you could direct a music video for an Elton John classic, now is your chance
-
Echosmith's Sydney Sierota talks making the next album
Sydney Sierota tells CBS News about working on Echosmith’s upcoming second album and teaming up with Nutella
-
Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey to tour together in 2017
The All The Hits tour kicks off in Baltimore on March 15. See all the dates here
-
Ryan Tedder: Making a living as a hitmaker
The frontman for OneRepublic has also written chart toppers for stars such as Beyoncé and Adele
-
Sutton Foster: A showbiz myth comes to life
The two-time Tony-winner, whose life has been the stuff of Broadway legend, is back in a revival of “Sweet Charity”
-
Chris Thile on unexpected career as host of "A Prairie Home Companion"
Musician, who first appeared as a guest on the radio show in 1996 at age 15, explains why the "pressure is off" being Garrison Keillor's successor
-
Taylor Swift and Zayn release surprise duet single
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik have dropped a surprise duet single from the “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack
-
Greg Lake, King Crimson and ELP founder, is dead at 69
Musician Greg Lake, a prog-rock pioneer who co-founded King Crimson and Emerson, Lake and Palmer, has died
-
11-year-old Cruz Beckham debuts holiday charity single
Another Beckham has stepped into the spotlight
-
GRAMMY nominations: Who is Lukas Graham?
The first thing you need to know about first-time GRAMMY nominee Lukas Graham is that it's not a guy -- it's a band
-
GRAMMY queens Beyonce vs. Adele: by the numbers
Beyonce and Adele both dominated the major categories for the 2017 GRAMMY Award nominations
-
Chance the Rapper's GRAMMY nomination success story
GRAMMY-nominated Chance the Rapper continues to make history in the rise of streaming-only music success stories
-
Kanye West, David Bowie among notable GRAMMYs snubs
While Kanye West wasn’t exactly shut out from Tuesday’s GRAMMY nominations, he’s likely feeling snubbed anyway
-
GRAMMY nominations 2017: See the artists up for awards
See who got nominated in the major categories for the 2017 GRAMMY Awards
-
GRAMMY nominations: Who is Sturgill Simpson?
Some music fans were scratching their heads Tuesday morning when Sturgill Simpson was listed as the fifth Album of the Year nominee
-
Grammy Awards 2017: List of nominees
Adele and Beyonce both snagged three of four major nominations
-
James Taylor on career, Kennedy Center Honors
Five-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter says the prestigious accolade has now "given me a certain amount of cred"
