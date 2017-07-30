CBS News July 30, 2017, 10:10 AM

Jim Gaffigan: What's the big deal about owning a boat?

Summer fun means boating for countless people around the country. Our Jim Gaffigan has some thoughts on that: 

jim-gaffigan-on-boats-promo.jpg

The comedian admits he's not "outdoorsy."

CBS News

Summer is here, and so are the boats. 

I'm not a boat person. I'm not anti-boat. I'm not afraid of the water.  I don't get seasick. 

I just don't understand what the big deal of being on a boat is. 

"We're floating on water.  How exciting."

I'm aware boats have and remain an important form of transportation. I appreciate some people make a living using a boat. I even understand that some musicians and celebrities enjoy cavorting on boats to impress fans.

im-on-a-boat-the-lonely-island-620.jpg

"Everybody look at me, 'cause I'm sailing on a boat!"

The Lonely Island

It's the other boat owners that I don't understand -- the seemingly normal people who own boats. Those wierdos. 

If you're not using your boat for work, as a place of residence, or to impress shallow friends, why do you own a boat?

Paying insane amounts of money so you can float around in open water, drinking beer in direct sunlight and eating soggy sandwiches from a cooler has very little appeal to me. 

life-jacket-ap.jpg

Not Jim Gaffigan's idea of summer attire.

AP

My sister, Pam, has a boat on Lake Michigan, and from what I can tell there are roughly seven days during a Chicago summer she can use it. It seems like Macy's Thanksgiving floats are used more often annually.

Some people enjoy "taking their boat out," whatever that means, then eating in a marina. If you are unaware what a marina is, it's a boat parking lot, filled with other weirdos who shovel hundreds of dollars into docking fees and boat maintenance while the polar ice caps melt. 

Anyway, did I mention I'm not outdoorsy? 

      
More commentaries from Jim Gaffigan: 

      
For more info: 

