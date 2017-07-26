​CBS News earns 43 Emmy Award nominations

NEW YORK -- CBS News has been recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with 43 News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, the academy announced Tuesday.
The network received 43 nominations overall, led by "60 Minutes" with 30 -- outpacing any other broadcast in the field. Meanwhile, "CBS This Morning" earned two nominations -- more than any of its morning show competitors.
CBS News President David Rhodes congratulated the organization Tuesday in an internal email to staff. "It has been an extraordinary news year and everyone has responded to the challenge," Rhodes said.
"CBS Evening News," "48 Hours" and "CBS Sunday Morning" were also nominated.
The academy will present the awards on Thursday, October 5th, 2017, at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Complex at Columbus Circle in New York City.
More than 1,000 television and media industry executives, news and documentary producers and journalists are expected to attend the ceremony. The awards will be presented in 49 categories.
Charles Osgood, who anchored "CBS Sunday Morning" for 22 years, will receive the academy's Lifetime Achievement Award.
View the nominated CBS News stories and broadcasts below:
"CBS 60 Minutes"
- "AgroMafia" In Italy, Bill Whitaker finds out that the long arms of the Mafia extend to agricultural products, especially olive oil, on which the mob makes huge profits by exporting imitations. Nominated for Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report.
- "Anonymous, Inc." Steve Kroft reports on what happens when hidden cameras capture New York lawyers being asked to move highly questionable funds into the U.S. Nominated for Best Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "Battle for Mosul" After more than two years of ISIS occupation, Iraq's second-largest city is being taken back by the Iraqi Army. Lara Logan reports from Mosul. Nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "Breakthrough Status" Scott Pelley follows patients in a clinical trial of a new cancer therapy with results promising enough to make the treatment a breakthrough. Nominated for Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "Finding Refuge" Bill Whitaker reports on the Syrian refugee crisis and follows Syrian families from Jordan through the vetting process to their new homes in the U.S. Nominated for Best Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "Little Jazz Man" Joey Alexander plays jazz like a veteran of decades, but he's just 12 years old. Anderson Cooper reports on the jazz prodigy. Nominated for Outstanding Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report.
- "Morley Safer: A Reporter's Life" A look back at longtime CBS newsman Morley Safer's career which spanned seven decades, unmatched for its impact, scope and style. Nominated for Outstanding Editing: News.
- "Not Paid" Audits of leading life insurance companies have uncovered a systematic, industry-wide practice of not paying significant numbers of beneficiaries. Lesley Stahl reports. Nominated for Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report.
- "Rikers Island" Lack of adequate training and a rising mentally ill population have made an already bad situation in the New York City jail worse. Bill Whitaker reports on why a U.S. attorney is intervening. Nominated for Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine.
- "Rising in the East" China's film industry has grown so big so fast, that it is now looking to compete with Hollywood. Nominated for Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report.
- "Russia's Dark Secret" Armen Keteyian reports on the couple who revealed their country's state-sponsored system of doping and learns damning new details about the 2014 Winter Games. Nominated for Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine.
- "The 45th President" What can we expect from a Trump presidency? Lesley Stahl finds some of his campaign issues were not meant to be taken literally, but as opening bids for negotiation. Nominated for Outstanding Edited Interview.
- "The Brothers Rosenberg" Julius and Ethel Rosenberg's sons tell Anderson Cooper how it felt to be the children of the infamous spies, in a story that sheds new light on a central event of the Cold War. Nominated for Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "The Hostage" Elaine Weinstein, whose husband was kidnapped in Pakistan, tells Lesley Stahl about her harrowing negotiations to secure his release and how the U.S. could have done more. Nominated for Outstanding Edited Interview.
- "The Killing Machine" Lara Logan accompanies a French Catholic priest on a mission to expose a genocide perpetrated by ISIS that has taken the lives of at least 5,000 Yezidi in Iraq. Nominated for Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "The King" Terrorism. Civil war. A refugee crisis. Geopolitics. That's the situation in the Middle East and right on Jordan's doorstep. Scott Pelley interviews King Abdullah II. Nominated for Outstanding Edited Interview.
- "The Music of Zomba Prison" Beautiful music created by inmates and their guards offers happiness and hope inside a prison that has been called the "waiting room of hell." Nominated for Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "The New Cold War" A rare look inside U.S. Strategic Command and discovers the extraordinary measures the military takes to make sure only the president can launch a nuclear attack Nominated for Best Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "The New Colombia" Colombia used to be one of the most violent and isolated places on Earth. But new ways of thinking have helped the country find peace and fight poverty. Nominated for Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "The Pope's Choir" Charlie Rose meets the members and the maestro of the Pope's Choir to report on how they achieve their celestial sound. Nominated for Outstanding Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report.
- "The Resurrection of St. Benedict's The White Helmets" Their school motto is "Whatever hurts my brother hurts me" and their graduation rate is 98 percent. Scott Pelley reports on a unique school in Newark, New Jersey. Nominated for Best Story in a Newsmagazine continued and Best Writing.
"CBS News"
- "Hidden Dangers on American Roads" Nominated for Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast.
- "Orlando Pulse Nightclub Shooting" Nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast.
- "The Genetic Testing Gold Rush" Nominated for Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast.
- "The Road to Mosul" Nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story.
- "Wounded Warrior" Nominated for Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast.
"48 Hours"
- "Bringing a Nation Together" A special on the aftermath of the deadly police shootings in Dallas -- what will it take for America to heal? Nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine.
- "Muhammad Ali: Remembering a Legend" A look at the life and legacy of the outspoken boxing champion and cultural icon. Nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine.
"CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley"
- "Pulse Nightclub Attack Survivor" Nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast.
- "The Road to Aleppo" Nominated for Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast.
"CBS This Morning"
- "Double Arm Transplant" John Peck, a Marine who lost all four limbs to an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010, learned he might not have to rely on prosthetic arms for the rest of his life. Nominated for Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast.
- "Note to Self ‐‐ Vice President Joe Biden" When Joe Biden was 29 years old, he became one of the youngest people elected to the U.S. Senate. Now, at age 73, the 47th vice president of the United States looks back on a remarkable career and life. Nominated for Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast.
"Sunday Morning"
- "Mouthing Off" Creating sound effects for movies and TV is big business, often involving state-of-the-art technology and teams of sound engineers. Jane Pauley has the story of a one-man sound effects machine: Fred Newman. Nominated for Outstanding Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report.
- "Paint the Town" Philadelphia has an iconic art museum but some of the city's most impressive art is out on the street, thanks to the city's mural program. Nominated for Outstanding Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report.