​CBS News earns 43 Emmy Award nominations

NEW YORK -- CBS News has been recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with 43 News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, the academy announced Tuesday.

The network received 43 nominations overall, led by "60 Minutes" with 30 -- outpacing any other broadcast in the field. Meanwhile, "CBS This Morning" earned two nominations -- more than any of its morning show competitors.

CBS News President David Rhodes congratulated the organization Tuesday in an internal email to staff. "It has been an extraordinary news year and everyone has responded to the challenge," Rhodes said.

"CBS Evening News," "48 Hours" and "CBS Sunday Morning" were also nominated.

The academy will present the awards on Thursday, October 5th, 2017, at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Complex at Columbus Circle in New York City.

More than 1,000 television and media industry executives, news and documentary producers and journalists are expected to attend the ceremony. The awards will be presented in 49 categories.

Charles Osgood, who anchored "CBS Sunday Morning" for 22 years, will receive the academy's Lifetime Achievement Award.

View the nominated CBS News stories and broadcasts below:

"CBS 60 Minutes"

"CBS News"

"Hidden Dangers on American Roads" Nominated for Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast.



"Orlando Pulse Nightclub Shooting" Nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast.



" The Genetic Testing Gold Rush



"The Road to Mosul" Nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story.



" Wounded Warrior



"48 Hours"

"CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley"

"Pulse Nightclub Attack Survivor" Nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast.



"The Road to Aleppo" Nominated for Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast.



"CBS This Morning"

"Sunday Morning"