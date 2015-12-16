Muslims in America
A look at the changing landscape for Muslims in America
Latest
"Secret Life of Muslims"
More than three million Muslims live in the U.S., and in recent days, there has been a disturbing rise in hate crimes against them. Filmmaker Joshua Seftel, who as a child was taunted by other kids because he was Jewish, created a new documentary series, "The Secret Life of Muslims," to explore the stories of Muslims in America.
Letter to mosque threatens "cleanse" starting with Muslims
Letter sent to mosque in San Jose says President-elect Donald Trump will “do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews"
King of Jordan on how Islam is misunderstood
King Abdullah II of Jordan tells Scott Pelley what he considers to be a "disturbing" misunderstanding of Islam.
Arson investigation at mosque in Orlando, Florida
Florida police are looking for the arson suspect who torched the mosque formerly attended by Orlando gunman Omar Mateen. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the latest details.
Muslim NYPD captain fights crime and prejudice
Out of 36,000 NYPD officers, there are about 1,000 Muslim officers. Jamiel Altaheri is one of them. But it's not on the streets where he faces his biggest challenge. Michelle Miller reports.
Muslim Olympic fencer makes history
Ibtihaj Muhammad made Olympic history this weekend. The 30-year-old athlete became the first U.S. athlete to compete at the Olympic Games wearing a hijab, a veil commonly worn by Muslim women. She also won her first Olympic medal. Elaine Quijano has more.
Muslim-American fencer to take stand against hate in Rio Olympics
Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad is making history with Team USA as the first American to compete in the Summer Olympics while wearing a hijab. After failing to make the 2012 Olympic team, she's back with a clear objective that goes beyond her desire to win gold. Elaine Quijano reports.
Anti-Muslim attacks on rise in U.S.
Muslims in the United States have seen an increase in violence against them over the past week. The United Arab Emirates has even warned its citizens traveling in the U.S. to avoid wearing traditional clothing. Anna Werner has more.
Two religions find unity in shared place of worship
In a Washington, D.C. church, Muslims and Christians have found a common bond. The church hosts Muslim prayers, attracting hundreds of worshipers each week. Anna Werner has more.
Possible hate crimes against Muslims probed across U.S.
Graphic pictures on Facebook show two badly beaten and bruised Brooklyn teenagers. The boys say they were attacked outside their Mosque during a midnight prayer service. In several U.S. cities, investigations are underway into possible hate crimes against Muslims. Demarco Morgan has more.
Muslims find home at Washington church
"It starts with people understanding each other," organizer tells CBS News. "And then it grows to religions understanding each other"
Scores of Muslims find home at D.C. church
At a time when religious divisions often make the headlines, one house of worship in Washington, D.C., is a place where Muslims and Christians are coming together. Anna Werner has a report.
Donald Trump stirs controversy on racial profiling
CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris and RealClearPolitics' Caitlin Huey-Burns join CBSN to discuss the controversy over Donald Trump's latest comments. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee says that racial profiling should be part of the counter-terrorism effort.
Trump: U.S. must "start thinking about" racial profiling
Presumptive GOP nominee also calls on Republican leaders to "stop talking" about him so much, and Muslims to "report" suspicions
Muslim Scouts hoping to change perceptions
Leader Abdul Rashid Abdullah says that there is a natural overlap between Scouting and Islam, including reverence and respect for others
On the trail with Muslim Cub Scouts
A unique group of Cub Scouts is out to show that Muslim Scouts aren't any different from others. Jim Axelrod met a troop dedicated to the idea of helping others erase their prejudices.
Donald Trump rules out internment camps for U.S. Muslims
Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson gives analysis of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz's comments on patrolling Muslim areas in the United States.
Obama warns against efforts to "stigmatize" Muslim Americans after Brussels
The president called on the U.S. to lead by "the power of our example" in the fight against terrorists abroad. The video was published by the White House on March 26, 2016.
U.S. Muslims describe dealing with Islamophobia
In the aftermath of Tuesday's attacks in Brussels, Muslims in the United States are once again dealing with their own unique set of problems. Adriana Diaz reports from Minneapolis, home to America's largest Muslim Somali community.
Minnesota officials tell Muslims: We're here to protect you
FBI vows that authorities will aggressively deal with acts of violence targeting Muslims in Twin Cities
Muslim-American superhero Ms. Marvel breaking stereotypes
Editor says young female character demonstrates not only "who Muslims are and who Muslims can be, but really about who a good person is"
NYC settles lawsuits over Muslim surveillance by police
Deal requires the NYPD to modify guidelines to prohibit investigations based on race, religion or ethnicity, civil rights lawyers say
Hundreds of Muslim workers fired after dispute over prayers
"It don't matter if I don't have a job, my religion is more important," a former employee of a Cargill meatpacking plant in Colorado says
Colorado Muslims fired after prayer break dispute
Nearly 200 Muslim workers at a Cargill meatpacking plant in Colorado are out of work. They were fired for walking out after a dispute over prayer breaks. Jericka Duncan reports.
Poll: Americans say Muslims least deserving of religious protections
Americans place a higher priority on preserving the religious freedom of Christians than for other faith groups, survey shows
