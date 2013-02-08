The 2012 Election
Presidential debate dates and venues announced
There will be three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate spread throughout the months of September and October
Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown: Prop 30 a "tough battle"
Voters approve state tax increases to prevent further education cuts despite strong campaign by anti-tax groups
Boehner: We'll work with Obama to avert fiscal cliff
House Speaker says Republicans "willing to accept some additional revenues" if they come from tax reform and economic growth, but not in the form of tax hikes
Central America: How will U.S. pot votes affect us?
Successful marijuana ballot initiatives prompt Latin American leaders to call for study of legalization's effects
Why Romney never saw it coming
He was the numbers guy-- but in the end, his numbers were all wrong
Judge denies West's motion to impound ballots
County attorneys called the Fla. congressman's request amid an unofficial loss an "invitation to chaos"
States worry about stoned drivers after pot votes
Successful ballot measures allowing recreational marijuana use prompt Colo. and Wash. to focus on keeping roads safe
White House: Romney "gifts" comment isn't true
Bobby Jindal also criticizes Mitt Romney for claiming Obama won by giving gifts to young people, poor people and minorities
Judge denies Rep. Allen West's recount request
Newly ousted Florida congressman turned down in latest attempt at a do-over
Former Giffords aide clinches re-election
Aide shot alongside former Rep. Gabby Giffords won re-election Saturday to the seat he filled in June's special election
Rep. West's challenger declares victory - again
Rep. Allen West's campaign demanding emergency hearing after canvassing board missed recount deadline
In La. runoff, Rep. Boustany wins easily
Veteran Charles Boustany trounced freshman Jeff Landry after the two GOP congressmen were forced into the same district
Poll: Obama's lead in Ohio narrows
In a new Quinnipiac University/CBS News poll, the president's lead over Mitt Romney in Ohio is cut in half from last month
Poll: Obama, Romney locked in tight race
In a new CBS News poll, Mr. Obama continues to hold a very slight lead over Mitt Romney - a lead within the poll's margin of error.
Poll: Obama leads Romney on foreign policy
As candidates prepare for final presidential debate, a new CBS News poll shows Obama ahead on foreign policy, terrorism
Poll: Decisive win for Obama in final debate
Uncommitted voters handed President Obama a clear win, 53% to 23%, against Mitt Romney in final, foreign policy-themed debate
Poll: Obama holds small Ohio edge; Fla., Va. tight
A new Quinnipiac University/CBS News/New York Times poll shows a close race in three of the most important battleground states
Poll: Storm puts close race on pause
CBS/NYT poll: Before Superstorm Sandy halted campaign events, Obama had a one-point lead over Romney
Poll: Obama opens big leads in key swing states
President leads by 12 points in Pennsylvania, 10 in Ohio, 9 in Florida in new Quinnipiac University/CBS News/NY Times poll
Biden: Dems would compromise on "fiscal cliff"
Says real issue is what GOP willing to do to avert looming tax hikes, spending cuts
President, Congress meet to avert "fiscal cliff"
President Obama meets with Congressional leaders in effort to avert spending cuts and tax hikes looming at end of year
New GOP ads stress business experience, court women
A new Romney campaign ad touts business experience, while two new ads from an outside GOP group court women voters and cast Romney as an optimist
Akin and his allies buy last-minute ad time
Even though conservatives earlier this year shunned him, multiple groups are now supporting the embattled GOP Senate candidate
Polls remain very close five days before election
Latest national polls remain tied while state polls reflect either a slim advantage for Obama or a race that is too close to call
Romney mocks Obama for "department of business"
Five days before the election, the GOP nominee's storm-related break from attack mode is over