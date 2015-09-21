Pope Francis in America
This is the 10th papal visit to U.S. shores, but the first time Pope Francis has ever been here
5 things to know about Pope Francis' trip to Mexico
History's first Latin American pope is headed to Mexico for a weeklong tour
Gay former student of Pope Francis' speaks out
Yayo Grassi and his boyfriend met with the pope during his U.S. visit, revelation came after news of pope's meeting with Ky. Clerk Kim Davis
President Obama: Pope a "good man" with "moral imagination"
In a question from CBS News' Major Garrett, President Obama was asked what he spoke about privately with the pope during the pontiff's recent visit to the U.S.
Vatican confirms pope met with gay couple during U.S. visit
Revelation comes after news of pope's meeting with Kim Davis, Kentucky clerk who was jailed for refusing same-sex marriage licenses
Vatican: Pope's encounter with Kim Davis not a sign of support
However, Kentucky clerk's lawyer claims Vatican initiated meeting and told her to change her hairstyle so she wouldn't be recognized
Kim Davis speaks out on meeting Pope Francis
Defiant Kentucky county clerk says she met briefly with pope during his historic visit to U.S.
Vandals deface statue of newest saint in California
Controversial friar was recently canonized by Pope Francis; dubbed "Saint of Genocide" by one vandal
Pope shares reflections on plane after historic U.S. trip
In a 47-minute exchange with reporters on his plane shortly after take-off from Philadelphia, Pope Francis called sexual abuse by priests "a sacrilege" and for the first time held bishops to account as well. He also discussed same-sex marriage and how Americans welcomed him during his tour. Allen Pizzey reports.
Pope makes unprecedented statement on sex abuse scandal
Francis also delivers a message to victims and relatives who cannot forgive abusive priests
Pope Francis ends historic U.S. trip with prayer, promises
Pope Francis returns to the Vatican after his nine-day visit to the United States and Cuba. He told reporters on his plane he was impressed by Americans' warmth and piety. The pope left after celebrating Sunday Mass in Philadelphia, drawing a crowd of up to one million. Jericka Duncan reports.
Reporter's Notebook: A look back at pope's whirlwind week in U.S.
Pope Francis is on his way back to Rome after his first visit to the United States. CBS News correspondent Allen Pizzey has been with the pope throughout the trip.
Pope meets with family who drove from Argentina to see him
After traveling 13,000 miles in a VW bus named Francesca, the family got their wish Sunday when Pope Francis asked to meet them
Argentinian family travels 13,000 miles to see the pope
On their journey to see Pope Francis, an Argentinian family traveled 13,000 miles just to lay eyes on the pontiff, but they ended up getting much more. Catire Walker and Noel Zemborian quit their jobs, used their savings and took their four children across the Americas. CBS Evening News weekend anchor Jeff Glor reports.
Pope Francis wraps up U.S. visit with huge open-air Mass
The Mass in Philadelphia was the last major public event on Pope Francis' itinerary before he took off on a flight home to Rome
Pope Francis meets prisoners in Philadelphia
On his last day in the U.S., Pope Francis visited inmates at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, where he expressed his understanding of their pain and their families pain for being isolated from society.
An emotional John Boehner recalls Pope Francis' visit
The pope's address to Congress last week was the first speech by the head of the Catholic Church
Pope Francis addresses values of marriage
Amid ongoing controversy in U.S. over same-sex marriage, the pontiff outlines to U.S. bishops his belief on the institution of marriage.
Pope Francis meets with U.S. clergy sex abuse victims
The pontiff tells bishops on last day in Philadelphia "God weeps" for abuse victims, while promising to "zealously" protect young people
Pope Francis' trip sparks campaign to connect church with millennials
With more than 23 million followers on Twitter, Pope Francis is one of the most influential leaders on the Internet. A social media campaign called Pope Is Hope is covering Francis' trip to the U.S. in an effort to connect millennials with the Catholic Church. Jim Axelrod reports.
Pope Francis addresses religious liberty, immigration in speech
Pope Francis is wrapping up his three-city tour of the United States in the cradle of American democracy, Philadelphia. He delivered a speech from Independence Hall addressing two issues that have been widely discussed in America in recent months, religious liberty and immigration. Allen Pizzey reports.
Pope extols America's founding ideals in Philadelphia
Pope urges followers of various religions to "join their voices in calling for peace, tolerance and respect for the dignity and rights of others"
Pope blesses boy with cerebral palsy at airport
Soon after the pontiff landed at Philadelphia's airport, Pope Francis stopped his car to bless a boy in a wheelchair on the tarmac. He walked over to the young boy and kissed his head.
Pope stops car to kiss head of boy with cerebral palsy
Boy's mother calls encounter with Francis upon his arrival in Philadelphia "an unbelievable feeling"
Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Philadelphia
Pope Francis said women make an "immense contribution" to the Catholic Church as he celebrated Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.
Pope calls for church to place greater value on women
Upon arrival in Philadelphia, Francis also says what Catholic Church's future in U.S. requires
