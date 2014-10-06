A Last Second Chance

“When they fail, we hurt”

Sgt. Rochelle Sonza is one of the guidance counselors at Sunburst Youth Academy, a quasi-military high school run by the National Guard aimed at getting high school dropouts back on track. In an ongoing series, CBS News has followed the current class of Sunburst students since they arrived in July. Sgt. Sonza underlined the challenges students face by telling the story of a recent graduate who was killed by a gang.