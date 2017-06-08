Muhammad Ali
The life and career of "The Greatest" - three-time heavyweight boxing champion, activist and icon
Reaction to Muhammad Ali's final farewell
Thousands gathered to honor boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Celebrities, family and friends payed tribute to his boxing career and his life outside the ring. Dr. Todd Boyd from the University Of Southern California joins CBSN to remember the boxer and legend.
Muhammad Ali remembered by those who knew him least
To really know Muhammad Ali, you need to talk to the people who had just a brush with The Greatest
Bill Clinton delivers speech at Muhammad Ali memorial service
Former President Bill Clinton eulogizes Muhammad Ali at his memorial service. Clinton credits his wisdom, intelligence and a true man of faith.
Doctor who diagnosed Ali with Parkinson's speaks out
To the trained eye, signs of Parkinson's disease were apparent even as Muhammad Ali was at the pinnacle of his career
Billy Crystal remembers friend Muhammad Ali
Comedian Billy Crystal pays tribute to his friend Muhammad Ali at the boxing legend's memorial service. Crystal pays tribute to his passion for boxing and tells stories from their friendship.
Muhammad Ali's wife delivers eulogy at memorial service
Muhammad Ali's wife Lonnie Ali delivers a powerful and moving eulogy for her husband. Lonnie remembers Muhammad's faith and life as a boxer.
Don King remembers Muhammad Ali
American boxing promoter Don King remembers boxing legend Muhammad Ali. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud spoke with King before the memorial service in Louisville about the life of Ali. King also spoke about his support for GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump.
Moving remembrance of Muhammad Ali from Louisville Reverend
Watch: Reverend Dr. Kevin Cosby delivers powerful eulogy at Muhammad Ali memorial service.
Muhammad Ali's funeral was 10 years in the planning
Muhammah Ali family spokesperson Bob Gunnell tells Josh Elliot about the 10 years the Ali family took to plan "The Greatest" funeral.
Rev. Jesse Jackson: Ali was a great fighter
Rev. Jesse Jackson talks with CBSN's Josh Elliot about Muhammad Ali's life and career, and how he was willing to risk everything for what he thought was right.
"Ali! Ali!": The world says goodbye to The Greatest
Funeral procession carries Muhammad Ali's body through streets of Louisville ahead of grand memorial service
Why Muhammad Ali was more than a boxer
CBSN's Josh Elliot talks about Muhammad Ali's legacy with Dr. Todd Boyd, a professor at USC and expert on race and pop culture, and CBS News special correspondent James Brown.
Crowds gather along Louisville streets to honor Muhammad Ali
A motorcade is taking Muhammad Ali on one last ride through his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, before he heads to his final resting place. The procession will end at the Cave Hill National Cemetery where he will be buried in a private ceremony. Jericka Duncan reports from outside Ali's childhood home, where the motorcade passed Friday.
Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson to be part of Muhammad Ali memorial service
Muhammad Ali will be laid to rest in his home town of Louisville Friday. A motorcade will take his body past the Muhammad Ali Center, his childhood home, and other important places from his life. Ali will then be buried privately at Cave Hill National Cemetery. David Begnaud spoke to boxer Lennox Lewis about the honor of being Ali's pallbearer.
Funeral procession to pass Muhammad Ali's childhood home
Muhammad Ali will be laid to rest Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. His burial procession will take him past the house he grew up in. Jericka Duncan reports from the Clay family home on Grand Avenue, now a historic landmark.
Louisville memorial honors the life of Muhammad Ali
The man known worldwide as "The Greatest" will be buried Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Muhammad Ali's funeral procession will take the champ on a final journey through his childhood neighborhoods. It will then head to his gravesite in the Cave Hill National Cemetery. Huge crowds are expected to line the streets for his final farewell. Scott Pelley reports from the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.
Final farewell to Muhammad Ali befitting "The Greatest"
Honors include long procession through hometown Louisville, Kentucky and memorial service featuring Bill Clinton, among others
Prayer service held for Muhammad Ali
Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was remembered in a traditional Muslim prayer service Thursday morning at the Louisville Expo Center. It was the first time Ali's family has been seen since the former heavyweight champion's death last week. Jericka Duncan has more.
Muhammad Ali mourned at Muslim prayer service
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali was honored Thursday in Louisville with a traditional Muslim prayer service before larger memorial Friday. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins CBSN from Louisville with more details on the service.
Thousands mourn Muhammad Ali at Muslim prayer service
Traditional Muslim funeral service held in boxing legend's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky
16,000 people expected at first Muhammad Ali memorial service
Memorial services for boxing legend Muhammad Ali will begin in Louisville, KY today. CBS News' David Begnaud is at the location of the event, where some 16,000 people are expected to attend.
Saying goodbye to "The Greatest"
Louisville's favorite son, Muhammad Ali, is memorialized
Watch Muhammad Ali funeral live
Three-time heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali's memorial service Friday looms as one of the most historic events in Louisville's history
15,000 tickets for Muhammad Ali memorial given out in less than an hour
Tickets for Muhammad Ali's public memorial service in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday are completely gone -- with more than 15,000 given out in less than an hour. CBS News correspondent Kenneth Craig joins CBSN from Louisville to describe the scene.
-
LIFE magazine's rare photos of Muhammad Ali
Months in the planning, a new exhibition of intimate and rarely seen photos of boxing legend Muhammad Ali by LIFE's Gordon Parks opened just three days after Ali died