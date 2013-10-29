Superstorm Sandy
Latest news after Sandy wreaked havoc along the East Coast
As blizzard nears, New Jersey braces for Sandy-like storm
This weekend's storm has some of the same characteristics as the 2012 superstorm, coming during a full moon and high tide
After Sandy response, donations to Red Cross fall
There were numerous natural disasters across the U.S. in fiscal 2014, though none on the scale of Sandy or Katrina
Three years after Sandy, and still waiting for help
In New Jersey, the Christie administration's rebuilding efforts have left many of the state's hardest-hit residents in limbo
The Storm after the Storm
Sharyn Alfonsi investigates allegations that thousands of homeowners were denied their flood insurance claims after Hurricane Sandy because of fraudulent engineers' reports
Sandy victims say New Jersey recovery program failed them
Victims of Hurricane Sandy are still feeling the effects of the storm, after a recovery program aimed at rebuilding New Jersey is under fire. Homeowners say that the billion-dollar federal program is preventing their lives from returning to normal. Elaine Quijano reports from Manahawkin, New Jersey.
NYC still feeling the wrath of Superstorm Sandy
More than two years after the deadly hurricane devastated the city, thousands of trees are dying from exposure to salt water
The horror stories of New Jersey's Sandy relief program
State-approved contractors accused of neglecting jobs and performing shoddy work
Senators call for hearing into fraudulent reports linked to Superstorm Sandy
Calls for investigation of FEMA follow "60 Minutes" report that agency overlooked falsified engineering reports made by insurance companies to save on damage claims
FEMA: Evidence of fraud in Hurricane Sandy reports
FEMA official says he has seen evidence of fraud in engineering reports used to deny thousands of Hurricane Sandy claims
NYC elderly home residents told to repay FEMA Sandy aid
Belle Harbor Manor's disabled, elderly and mostly poor residents may have been wrongly given aid two year ago through no fault of their own
Debris at Post-Sandy work site in N.J. possibly from 1850 shipwreck
In the Normandy beach section of Brick, New Jersey, lies a pile of wood and metal that could possibly be a shipwreck from 1850. The debris was discovered by workers drilling a steel beam 25 feet into the sand, as part of the construction of a wall to protect owners from storms like Superstorm Sandy. WCBS's Christine Sloan reports the latest.
Red Cross slammed for its Sandy, Isaac storm response
Massive relief organization appeared often more focused on PR than helping victims after disaster, a ProPublica and NPR report finds
2 years after Sandy, Jersey Shore is back
A summer of good weather has meant great business for New Jersey's beach playground, after two years of bad luck
Jersey Shore businesses still waiting for Sandy relief funds
Tim Furmosa applied for emergency loans and grants after his bakery in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, sustained half-a-million dollars in damage during Superstorm Sandy. Elaine Quijano reports on how red tape has delayed payments into the second summer after the storm hit.
A year after Sandy, rebuilding continues
For many people whose homes were battered by the storm, the effort to rebuild -- and clear out -- continues to take a toll
Chris Christie: "We have made tremendous progress" since Superstorm Sandy
Gov. Chris Christie has been working to get New Jersey back on track since Superstorm Sandy hit the New Jersey coastline last October. The governor joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss the recovery process, Obamacare, and his weight loss.
Sandy: Before and after
One year later, a look at destruction and recovery after Superstorm Sandy
Superstorm Sandy: Still recovering one year later
Superstorm Sandy barreled into the northeast one year ago Tuesday. The storm became the most destructive storm to ever strike the United States. CBS News correspondent Terrell Brown reports from Breezy Point, N.Y., where residents are struggling to rebuild.
Superstorm Sandy: Lessons learned in coastal communities
One year after Superstorm Sandy ravaged coastal communities in New York City, homeowners and city planners are applying lessons learned from the storm as they rebuild and plan new development. Terrell Brown reports.
Why storm damage like Sandy's could become more common
Coastal flooding from Superstorm Sandy caused billions of dollars in damage to the New York and New Jersey area, and climate scientists say we're likely to see more storms like it in the future. Dr. Radley Horton of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies and Columbia University explains how sea-level rise and other factors could make Sandy-like damage three times more frequent.
Sandy anniversary marked by photography exhibit
The northeast was blasted by Hurricane Sandy nearly one year ago, devastating towns all along the Eastern Seaboard. To mark the anniversary, the Museum of the City of New York has prepared a new show - "Rising Waters: Photographs of Sandy." The museum's curator of prints and photographs, Sean Corcoran, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with more on the powerful photography of the show.
Hurricane Sandy remembered in "Rising Waters" exhibit
A look inside the Museum of the City of New York's new show to remember storm that devastated swaths of N.Y., N.J. nearly a year ago
N.J. boardwalk fire linked to Sandy-damaged wiring
Investigators say massive blaze started under a building that housed a candy store and frozen custard stand
Study: Superstorm Sandy's "freaky" path less likely with global warming
Researchers find rare path of superstorm that ravaged East Coast was just one factor of global warming that isn't negative
