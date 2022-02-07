Super Bowl 50
Super Bowl champ Aqib Talib shot at Dallas nightclub
Denver Broncos spokesman said the team has been in touch with the star cornerback; second time he's been in Dallas nightclub shooting incident
Super Bowl ad raises questions about mortgage process
After a commercial touting an easier way to receive a mortgage aired during the Super Bowl, critics blasted the company who ran it, saying easy mortgages spurred the 2008 financial collapse. As Anthony Mason found out, that's not exactly the case.
Cam Newton answers critics of memorable interview
Superstar quarterback talks about the meaning of being a "loser" in defending his terse press conference following Super Bowl 50
Beyonce's Super Bowl show brings praise and criticism
People are still parsing each frame from Beyonce's halftime performance
Beyonce on "Formation": "It makes me proud"
Beyonce was the stand-out star of the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 halftime show
Peyton Manning talks Super Bowl 50 victory
Denver Broncos player is now the oldest starting quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl, 1st quarterback to win 200 career games and 1st in history to lead two different teams to the title
Beyonce gets political with Super Bowl halftime performance
Pop icon performed her new single "Formation" a day after releasing its music video, with references to police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement
Upbeat messages, offbeat humor dominate Super Bowl 50 commercials
From a strange creature called "Puppymonkeybaby" to a tear-inducing Audi ad, Super Bowl ads ran the gamut this year
Super Bowl 50: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars team up
Beyonce performed her new song "Formation"
Super Bowl 50 halftime show
Cold Play, Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform at Super Bowl 2016
Stars react to Lady Gaga singing national anthem
Celebrities ranging from rocker Gene Simmons to model Gigi Hadid praised the singer
Broncos beat Panthers to win Super Bowl 50
Denver Broncos use dominating defense to defeat Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50
Obamas share Super Bowl traditions with CBS' Gayle King
The first couple sat down for their first-ever live television interview together
Super Bowl 50: Panthers, Broncos present dominant defenses
The headlines might focus on the great quarterback storylines, but both Super Bowl teams got to where they are by stopping offenses
Best and worst Super Bowl halftime shows
The most memorably good (and bad) of the entertainment spectaculars
Broncos vs. Panthers: Which would win nature's Super Bowl?
One has stamina and agility, the other speed and claws. Who would come out on top in a contest between broncos and panthers? Mo Rocca checks in with the experts.
Super Bowl 50 preview with James Brown and CBS Sports
"Sunday Morning" checks in with the CBS Sports crew to get details on tonight's NFL championship game.
Super Bowl showdown: Which quarterback will bring home the glory?
CBS News special correspondent and host of The Super Bowl Today, James Brown gives “Face the Nation” viewers a sneak peek of today’s Super Bowl showdown on CBS. With so much at stake, who will take home the glory?
The making of a Super Bowl commercial
Multi-million-dollar ad agencies and aspiring filmmakers alike are major players in advertising's biggest night
Super Bowl 50: 2016 presidential candidates' picks
The Republican candidates had to answer during a lightning round during Saturday night's debate
What drives die-hard sports fans?
For these football fanatics, their tribal instincts (and the rising or falling fortunes of their teams) can spell winning biological benefits, or depressive psychological problems
NFL hands out awards, and the Panthers clean up
Cam Newton winning the regular season MVP wasn't a big surprise; J.J. Watt, Eric Berry, Todd Gurley, Wade Phillips, others honored
Beyonce releases new song before Super Bowl appearance
"Formation" is a gritty street anthem that expresses black pride with an exclamation point; may be performed at Super Bowl halftime show
How much will hosting the Super Bowl cost San Francisco?
The Big Game is a big tourism draw, but it's also a financial gamble for the host city
NFL ad celebrates "Super Bowl Babies"
Ad features babies, children and adults who have one thing in common: They were born nine months after parents' home team won the Super Bowl