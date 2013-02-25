The Academy Awards

Winners, losers and big moments of Oscars 2016

"Spotlight" won best picture at Sunday night's Academy Awards, while "Mad Max: Fury Road" won in six categories, the most of any film. The Oscars have been under fire since no minorities were nominated in the acting categories for a second straight year, and host Chris Rock didn't waste any time before bringing up race in his opening monologue. New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris and reporter Melena Ryzik join "CBS This Morning" with analysis of Hollywood's biggest night.