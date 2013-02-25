The Academy Awards
Get a front-row seat to all the Hollywood glamour and excitement of the Oscars
Latest
2016 Governors Awards
Hollywood celebrated some of its longest-running success stories -- including Jackie Chan -- at the annual Academy soiree
Oscar to honor martial arts star Jackie Chan
Academy’s Governors Awards will also be presented to film editor Anne V. Coates, documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman and casting director Lynn Stalmaster
Academy swears Girl Scouts Oscars money is coming
"Of course we have every intention of honoring our commitment to the Girl Scouts"
Jada Pinkett Smith on Chris Rock's Oscars joke
Jada Pinkett Smith isn't sweating Chris Rock's jab from the this year's Academy Awards.
Dustin Hoffman: Oscars have always been racist
The actor feels there's a systemic racial problem in America that goes beyond the Oscars
Lady Gaga's grandma learns about her rape after Oscars
The singer said she shared a touching moment with her grandmother over the phone
Oscars black viewership higher than overall audience
Don't blame the effort to promote an Oscars boycott among blacks for the drop in Academy Awards viewership
Public Enemy not down with Oscars using their song
Not so fast, Academy, says Chuck D
Sam Smith's Oscars gig was "worst moment of my life"
It turns out Smith is his own harshest critic when it comes to the Oscars
Frank Stallone defends Sly's Oscars loss
He would not like to thank the Academy for its failure to celebrate Rocky Balboa
Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar win breaks Twitter records
We're guessing Leonardo DiCaprio thinks his Best Actor win at Sunday's Oscars was worth the wait
Anne Hathaway shows off baby bump at Oscars party
The actress revealed in November that she is expecting
Oscars ratings hit eight-year low in 2016
Diversity wasn't the only thing the Oscars were lacking this year
Whoopi Goldberg confused for Oprah Winfrey at Oscars
One style website was very surprised on Oscars night to see a large tattoo on Oprah Winfrey's shoulder
Dustin Lance Black calls out Sam Smith over Oscars speech
While fact-checking the Best Song winner's speech, the "Milk" writer gets personal
Chris Rock crushes the Oscars; rookie officer murdered in Virginia: #CBSN10 trending stories
Chris Rock slams Hollywood's diversity problem at Oscars, a policer officer is shot and killed on her first day, and Marco Rubio's personal attacks against Donald Trump continue. Those stories and more trending on CBSNews.com.
Oscars shine light on diversity, other issues
The Academy Awards turned out to be a platform not just for racial representation in the movies, led by host Chris Rock's incisive insight and parody, but a wide array of causes, from global warming and bank reform to sexual abuse in church and on campus. With more on the powerful night of activism at the Oscars, Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier joins CBSN.
Winners, losers and big moments of Oscars 2016
"Spotlight" won best picture at Sunday night's Academy Awards, while "Mad Max: Fury Road" won in six categories, the most of any film. The Oscars have been under fire since no minorities were nominated in the acting categories for a second straight year, and host Chris Rock didn't waste any time before bringing up race in his opening monologue. New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris and reporter Melena Ryzik join "CBS This Morning" with analysis of Hollywood's biggest night.
Oscars 2016 backstage
A look behind the scenes at the 88th annual Academy Awards
"Inside Out" creator gives kids advice at Oscars
"Inside Out" co-creator Pete Docter had some advice for kids watching the Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio brings his mom as his Oscars date
The actor's mother turned out to be his good luck charm
Oscars 2016: Parties
A look at Hollywood's best parties on Oscars night
Lady Gaga performs tribute to rape victims at Oscars
The singer brought victims of sexual abuse on stage with her at the Academy Awards
Chris Rock helps daughters sell Girl Scout cookies
The comedian was undeniably "Best Dad" at the Oscars when he helped his daughters sell Girl Scout cookies
Celebrities react to Chris Rock's Oscars hosting gig
The monologue, which was longer than nine minutes, made big waves on social media, especially with celebrities
Highlights
Oscars 2016: All the highlights and winners
Oscars 2016 highlights
Oscars 2016: Gray and blue dresses take over red carpet
Quiz: How much do you know about the Academy Awards?
2014 Honorary Oscars ceremony
