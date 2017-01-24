Sen. McCain on why he thinks withdrawing from TPP is harmful

Sen. John McCain is one of the few Republican lawmakers to criticize President Trump for withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. But McCain did have a change of heart over the president's secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson, and says he now supports the former ExxonMobil CEO. Sen. McCain joins "CBS This Morning" from the Capitol to discuss TPP and China gaining economic domination.