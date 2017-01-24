Trump's First 100 Days
News and commentary on President Trump's first 100 days in office
Haley confirmed by the Senate as U.N. ambassador
The Senate voted 96-4 to confirm Haley, who currently serves as the governor of South Carolina
Major Garrett, Jan Crawford: Trump Supreme Court justice pick narrows to two names
The announcement is coming next week, Trump said Tuesday. Here is CBS News' latest reporting on the short list
Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipelines
Donald Trump's signoff on two controversial oil projects that had been put on hold creates many winners and losers
New administration orders EPA media blackout, contract freeze
The administration has instituted what it described as a temporary media blackout and barred staff from awarding new contracts
EU slams Trump’s trade strategy as “doomed to fail”
In her critique, the eurozone trade commissioner also said “building a wall is not the answer”
Spicer defends Trump's unverified voter fraud claims
The president has had a "long-standing belief" that widespread voter fraud took place in 2016, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, citing only a widely debunked study and unnamed "studies and evidence"
Reporter questions if Trump to benefit from Keystone, Dakota pipelines
On whether the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines would benefit President Trump financially, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during a White House press briefing that "by law, [Trump] can't have conflicts."
Press secretary: President Trump still believes voter fraud cost him
During his second White House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump still believes millions of people voted illegally in the election, costing Trump the popular vote. But he provided no evidence to support that.
President Trump is keeping FBI Director James Comey
CBS News has confirmed that President Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to remain in his role. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the latest details.
More Trump Cabinet nominees face lawmakers
More of President Trump's Cabinet picks faced confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, including Tom Price for health secretary and Mick Mulvaney to head the White House budget office. CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with the latest.
Trump signs orders advancing Dakota, Keystone pipelines
President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Tuesday to advance the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone Pipeline. CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris and Politico political reporter Gabe Debenedetti join CBSN with more on the impact of these orders.
Ryan: "No evidence" for Trump's unverified illegal ballots claim
The issue was revived Monday night when Mr. Trump repeated his claim, citing no proof, that 3 to 5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote
Trump advances Dakota, Keystone pipelines construction with executive order
CBS News Chief White House correspondent Major Garrett discusses the latest executive actions signed by President Donald Trump.
Trump says he'll announce Supreme Court pick next week
Whoever he chooses will fill the vacancy opened up by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February
Trump takes executive action advancing oil pipelines
The Obama administration had stopped the Keystone XL pipeline in 2015, and the Army Corps of Engineers stopped construction of the Dakota Access pipeline late last year
Here are the Trump Cabinet nominees who have confirmation votes Tuesday
Four Cabinet nominees were approved in committee and will go to a vote by the full Senate, and three were postponed
Trump isn't firing James Comey as FBI director...yet
FBI Director James Comey is already serving a 10-year term as FBI director. He was appointed in 2013 by Obama
Sen. McCain on why he thinks withdrawing from TPP is harmful
Sen. John McCain is one of the few Republican lawmakers to criticize President Trump for withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. But McCain did have a change of heart over the president's secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson, and says he now supports the former ExxonMobil CEO. Sen. McCain joins "CBS This Morning" from the Capitol to discuss TPP and China gaining economic domination.
Trump claims 3-5M illegal ballots cost him popular vote, cites no evidence
President Trump made the claim at a small reception for a bipartisan group of congressional leaders at the White House
President Trump pulls the plug on a TPP trade deal
President Trump signed three presidential memos Monday, including nixing U.S. joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership. His press secretary also held the first briefing, which got contentious at times, reports Margaret Brennan.
What Trump's mortgage insurance move means for homebuyers
The cost of government-backed mortgage insurance won't fall after all -- and that will make homeownership harder for some buyers
Donald Trump signs three executive orders
During the signing, Trump was also asked about the ethics lawsuit filed against him. He said, “Without merit. Totally without merit”
7 “Trump-proof” stocks to consider buying
The idea is to find companies that the new president won’t be quick to attack and that have strong fundamentals
Which executive orders did Trump sign on Day One?
In addition to signing the congressional waiver allowing Mattis to serve as defense secretary, Mr. Trump signed a few more on his first day as president
