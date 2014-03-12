General Motors Recall
CBS News tracks all the developments emerging from the automaker's recall linked to fatal crashes
Latest
-
Jury makes ruling on role of GM ignition switch in deadly Texas crash
Texas jury found that a General Motors Co. ignition switch was not to blame for a 2011 accident that killed one driver and injured another
-
Ruling could expose GM to big verdicts in ignition cases
Faulty ignition switches are responsible for crashes that killed more than a hundred people and injured hundreds of others
-
Has General Motors learned its $900M lesson?
U.S. won't prosecute automaker after plea deal and hefty fine for hiding defect tied to 124 deaths. Critics wanted tougher take
-
GM CEO: "I wish I could turn back the clock"
After company agrees to pay almost $1.5 billion, Mary Barra says it's committed to change following controversy over ignition switches blamed in more than 100 deaths
-
Deal to be announced to resolve GM criminal probe
Federal official says deal would resolve a criminal probe into how General Motors handled defective ignition switches
-
GM recalls more than 73,000 Chevy Cobalts
Faulty wiring in some of the vehicles could prevent a driver's side air bag from deploying
-
GM ignition switch death toll rises
Automaker recalled 2.6 million cars last year, but acknowledged it knew about problems with the switches for more than a decade
-
Family: GM payment not enough for decade long cover-up
Family of first ignition switch victim says GM never told them death was linked to the problem
-
GM ignition switch death toll switches rises to 97
Compensation fund received 4,342 claims by the Jan. 31 deadline, and about 15 percent of the claims are still under review
-
GM ignition switch death count rises to 67
Attorney updates list of families to be compensated from auto manufacturer
-
GM ignition switch death count rises to 64
Compensation fund received 4,343 claims by the Jan. 31 deadline; of those, 1,571 are under review and 742 were deemed ineligible
-
Death toll from flawed GM ignition switches rises
Death toll climbs to 57 from crashes involving GM cars with defective ignition switches
-
GM ignition switch death toll increases
Each death claim is worth at least $1 million under guidelines established by compensation expert Kenneth Feinberg
-
GM 2014 profit slumps on recall costs
Dented by massive recall, automaker still posts strong earnings as sales around the world hit record high
-
How ignition switch victims are reacting to GM's money offers
As the deadline to file a claim passed, General Motors is releasing information about the acceptance rate of its compensation offers to families
-
GM recalls 92,000 trucks, SUVs for ignition lock defect
Automaker says defect in ignition lock systems that can cause safety problems in hot conditions
-
Death toll from GM ignition switches rises to 42
Claims administrator Kenneth Feinberg says he has received 251 death claims and 2,075 injury claims since August
-
Death toll GM from ignition switches keeps rising
Mediator says he has received nearly 2,000 injury claims involving vehicles with defective part
-
Texas woman cleared of death linked to defective GM ignition switch
Candice Anderson was driving when a 2004 crash killed her fiance; she faced criminal charges due to a trace of anti-anxiety medication in her system
-
GM compensation expert extends claims deadline
Automaker came under fire last week because the family of a woman who died in a crash had not been notified by the company
-
Emails raise questions about GM's switch claims
New documents show automaker ordered replacements for faulty parts nearly 2 months before recalling vehicles
-
GM ignition-switch deaths rise to 30
Attorney charged with reviewing compensation claims for crashes linked to faulty part ups the death toll
-
GM death count continues to rise
Mediator overseeing compensation for victims says at least 29 people have been killed in crashes linked to faulty part
-
GM ignition switch death toll rises to 27
Mediator overseeing death claims related to massive GM recall is sorting through hundreds of submissions for those eligible for compensation payments
-
GM issues more recalls for SUVs, mini cars
The biggest of the new recalls covers just over 430,000 Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X SUVs, mainly in North America