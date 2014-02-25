Your Taxes
Tackle your taxes with the help of CBSNews.com's experts
Latest
IRS impostors scam college students with fake federal student tax
More college students and their parents are finding themselves the victims of an ongoing phone scam where thieves impersonate IRS officials. They demand payment for federal student taxes that do not exist. Over the last three years, taxpayers have lost more than $49 million dollars in IRS impersonation scams. Michelle Miller speaks to a victim of the latest hoax.
What you should do after getting your tax refund
Nearly 82 million taxpayers have already received an average IRS refund of about $2,800. Jill Schlesinger reports what steps you should take after getting your refund from Uncle Sam.
Still not ready to file your tax return? Do this now
Yes, you can file an extension for more time to submit your return, but that's often not enough to avoid penalties
Last-minute tax filing tips
If you're one of the people who've waited til the last minute to do your taxes, Jill Schlesinger has some advice -- including how to file an extension.
What are your chances of an IRS audit?
The federal agency in charge of collecting taxes is not only answering the phone less, its enforcement is also down
How to file a tax extension with the IRS in 2016
If you need more time to file your tax return, here's how to get an extension from Uncle Sam
Why the 2016 personal tax deadline was moved to April 18
Most people know April 15 as the deadline for submitting personal tax returns, but this is not always the case -- including this year
A final checklist for last-minute tax filers
Attention tax-time procrastinators, these tips will help you avoid mistakes as you race to file by April 18
Tax payment options for when you owe the IRS
It's just about time to pay up, and though you may not be happy about it, you have more ways than ever to do it
That email from your CEO could be a scam
A scheme in which criminals impersonate top executives raising money has resulted in losses of more than $2 billion, FBI says
IRS warns taxpayers to beware of scams
The IRS is warning taxpayers to beware of scammers who make fake phone calls or send emails in order to scam people out of money. CBS News national security correspondent Jeff Pegues has the latest details for CBSN.
IRS scams on the rise
Emails purporting to be from the IRS seek to trick taxpayers into handing over personal information; they have increased 400 percent this tax season
IRS warns of scammers as Tax Day approaches
As Americans rush to complete their tax filings, the IRS is warning the public about scammers and potential rip-offs. Jeff Pegues reports what to look for so your information doesn't get in the wrong hands.
IRS lets you pay your taxes in cash at 7-Eleven
Buy a Big Gulp and pay the federal government all in one stop
10 ways you're filing your taxes wrong
These mistakes often mean you're paying more taxes than necessary or, even worse, you're under-reporting your income and owe Uncle Sam
4 things to know about tax prep software
Prices and plans for this type of software keep changing, and what was best for you last year isn't necessarily so now
8 tax deductions you may be overlooking
To get the biggest possible refund from the IRS, you need to go beyond the obvious categories
Waiting to prepare your taxes? You may have to pay more
Procrastinators, beware: the longer you wait to work on your taxes, the pricier it might be
How candidates’ tax plans may impact your wallet
Lauren Lyons Cole, personal finance editor of the International Business Times, says your candidate choice can have "a lasting impact on the American economy as well as your future paycheck." She looked into the tax plans of the leading candidates using research from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. Cole joins “CBS This Morning” to break down how much each candidate’s plan would affect your taxes.
How Americans plan to use this year's tax refunds
If you figure that most would say to splurge on some extra spending or a vacation, you'd be well far of the mark
The IRS' identity-theft prevention tool is broken
The agency has suspended the use of its "IP PIN tool" after finding that even this system has been compromised
Top strategies to get organized for tax filing
For most Americans, this year’s tax deadline is three days later on Monday, April 18, but the IRS estimates more than half haven’t filed yet. Nearly 70 percent worry about preparing their taxes. The top concern is making a mistake. In this Eye on Money segment, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to offer tips on how to prepare for tax season.
Get tax breaks just for getting older
Once you cross the 50-year-old mark, advantageous tax rules start coming your way, and just keep coming
A new twist on a W2 tax scam
Fraudsters want to get tax filers' data any way they can, including through CEOs and HR departments
When couples should file separate tax returns
Under certain conditions -- like these -- your overall tax bill will be lower if you go it alone instead of jointly
Highlights
The fastest way to get your tax refund
Using a tax pro isn't cheap, but can save you plenty
Watch out for phishy emails during tax season
Take on tax season with these simple tips
What to know about tax refund products
What to know before filing your tax return