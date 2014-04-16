Behind the wheel
Watch out for certified used cars with safety defects
The FTC now allows dealers to advertise and sell vehicles as “certified” -- even if they have an outstanding recall
7 of the safest cars on the road
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives these vehicles its coveted top rating, which just got even harder
Cars that dodge repair bills and cost the least to fix
In this year's ranking, CarMD breaks out U.S. and foreign vehicles by brand rather than just manufacturer
5 great year-end luxury car lease deals
For the first time, more than half of new luxury cars are leased, and deals like this are part of the reason
When seat belts pose a safety hazard
Researchers are learning why seat belts designed to protect the average-size driver may actually cause problems for smaller, elderly drivers
Lawmakers calling for new car seat back standards
With more than 43 million Americans on the road this Thanksgiving weekend, some federal lawmakers are demanding new standards for seat backs, which are prone to collapse. This was prompted by a CBS News investigation. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave has more.
New guidelines released to restrict drivers from using their phones
As millions of Americans hit the road this Thanksgiving, highway safety regulators announced new guidelines to make smart phones less distracting. Kris Van Cleave has more on what's being done to keep drivers from using their phones while behind the wheel.
Congress demands fixes for car seat failures
Federal lawmakers are demanding changes to vehicle safety regulations and calling for an investigation into car makers as the result of an ongoing CBS News investigation into the strength of car seats. Kris Van Cleave reports on how seats can fail in rear-end crashes and lead to serious injuries or death.
New reports show dangers of distracted driving in parking lots
As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, a new report finds parking lots are dangerous places. More than 50,000 crashes take place in parking lots each year that lead to more than 500 deaths and 60,000 injuries. Kris Van Cleave reports.
How parking lots can be danger zones
How dangerous can a walk through the parking lot be? Even though people tend to drive a lot slower, Kris Van Cleave reports on how the consequences of distraction and other driving mistakes can be deadly.
L.A. Auto Show: 5 cars that are turning heads
SUVs predominate, but a turbocharged compact is also getting looks
11 of the best new cars for 2017
Kelley Blue Book lists it best buys based on test drives, five-year cost of ownership and other criteria
Number of senior truck drivers on the rise
A severe shortage of truck drivers has companies recruiting retirees. A CBS News investigation found approximately 350,000 people in their golden years behind the wheel of a big rig. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Toyota to test keyless car-sharing system
Toyota will soon be testing a keyless car-sharing system, where drivers can power their rides with their smartphones. CNET senior editor Ashley Esqueda joins CBSN with more details.
Carmakers with the best and worst recall records
A new study ranks automakers' long-term performance regarding their rate of recalls, timeliness and initiative
Engineers say zipper merging may help traffic flow
Last-minute merges on highways are often blamed for causing road rage. But engineers in a handful of states are now encouraging drivers to use the so-called zipper merge -- when drivers wait until the final moments to join a single lane of traffic before construction zones. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Pickup truck headlights perform poorly, study finds
A new report criticizes the performance of headlights on most pickup trucks. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety looked at 11 pickups equipped with 23 different headlight options and found just one earned top marks. Another was ranked acceptable. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Buick noses into Consumer Reports leadership circle
GM's near-luxury brand is the first from an American carmaker to make the top three in CR's annual reliability survey
Tesla announces fully self-driving cars
Tesla has announced that all of its cars will come standard with self-driving technology. CNET senior editor Scott Stein joins CBSN with details.
Rise in traffic deaths becomes an "immediate crisis"
In the first half of 2016, an estimated 17,775 people were killed in traffic accidents. That's up 10.5% compared to the same time last year. Kris Van Cleave reports.
3 family haulers with top safety ratings
If you're looking for a vehicle with lots of space -- and safety features -- these two minivans and an SUV fit the bill
Police getting creative to stop texting drivers
In 46 states it's illegal to text and drive. But enforcement has always been tricky. So police officers are taking a different approach to the issue. Kris Van Cleave has more.
Paris Auto Show
What's new at the annual Paris Auto Show
New land-speed record for electric car
The "Venturi Buckeye Bullet Three" set a new world land-speed record for an electric car this past week. The car topped out at 358 miles per hour. Next year, the team is hoping to hit 400.
Waze app could help you find a parking spot
The popular navigation app Waze is rolling out a feature that could help you find an available parking spot. CNET senior editor Ashley Esqueda joins CBSN with details.
