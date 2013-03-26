Amanda Knox Murder Case
Complete coverage of an American college student accused of murdering her British roommate in Italy
Latest
Netflix debuts chilling trailers for Amanda Knox documentary
“Either I’m a psychopath in sheep’s clothing, or I am you," Amanda Knox says in one of the Netflix trailers
Amanda Knox “incredibly grateful” murder case is finally over
Italy’s highest court has cleared Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend of murdering Knox’s roommate in 2007. As Vinita Nair reports, the decision ends an almost decade-long international legal drama.
Amanda Knox's murder conviction overturned
Italy's highest court acquitted Amanda Knox's second murder conviction. Knox and her then boyfriend were accused of killing a fellow student in 2007. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to tell us more about the long running case.
Amanda Knox "full of joy" after conviction overturned
American "relieved and grateful"; her Italian lawyer says outcome of nearly 8-year murder case "couldn't be better than this"
Amanda Knox case heads into fourth trial In Italy
Amanda Knox has been in Seattle since her conviction for murder was thrown out in 2011. However, she’s still not entirely in the clear. Her acquittal was tossed out, and she lost in her appeal case. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant joins CBSN with the latest on what’s next for Knox if Italy’s Court of Cassation upholds her murder conviction.
Italy's highest court to decide Amanda Knox's fate
For the fourth time, an Italian court will determine the fate of Amanda Knox. Italy's top judges have to decide whether to uphold the Seattle woman's murder conviction. Their decision could spark a fierce extradition fight between Italy and the U.S. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
Amanda Knox's fate yet again rests with Italian court
American woman has tried to move past claims she killed her roommate in Italy, but latest decision could spark a fierce extradition battle between Italy and the U.S.
Judge says he suffered over Amanda Knox verdict
Judge Alessandro Nencini tells Italian newspaper he feels "liberated" after court reinstated guilty verdicts in death of British student
Legal expert: Amanda Knox "should stay where she is"
CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman says Knox shouldn't leave Washington state in wake of Italian court's reinstatement of murder conviction
Knox guilty again: Does double jeopardy apply?
American's second murder conviction for Meredith Kercher killing puts focus on whether U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment protections could still come into play in Italian case
Knox: I "will never go willingly" back to Italy
On the day after her conviction for the murder of her roommate was re-instated by an Italian court, Amanda Knox said that she will "fight this to the very end"
Amanda Knox verdict: Could she be extradited back to Italy?
Italian court re-convicts Knox and former boyfriend; legal expert discusses possibility of extradition
Knox's ex found near Italy border after guilty verdict
Italian police find Raffaele Sollecito in hotel near Slovenia, confiscate his passport hours after court ruling
Amanda Knox convicted of Kercher murder again
In a third trial, an Italian court convicts American student and her ex-boyfriend of murdering her former roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007
Prosecutor lays out case in Amanda Knox re-trial
Prosecution asks court to return guilty verdict and sentence Knox and her former boyfriend to even longer prison terms
Prosecutor argues to reinstate Knox guilty verdict
The prosecution wants their guilty verdict to be reinstated by the Florence court
Amanda Knox to be tried for a third time
The prosecution in the Amanda Knox murder trial appealed the 2011 court decision acquitting Knox and her boyfriend of killing her roommate in 2007. Peter Van Sant of "48 Hours" reports on the newest trial.
Amanda Knox to be tried for a third time
Italy's top court has ordered Amanda Knox to face a retrial for the murder of a British exchange student. Anna Matranga reports
Amanda Knox trial: "Back to the very beginning"
CBS News legal analyst Jack Ford talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about the overturning of Amanda Knox's acquittal by Italy's highest court.
Amanda Knox may face new murder trial in Italy
American Amanda Knox could face a new trial for the murder of her British roommate. The acquittals of Knox and her former boyfriend were overturned by Italy's highest court. CBS News' Mark Phillips reports.
Kercher's Dad: Daughter real victim in Knox case
Amanda Knox's roommate's father says in book that his daughter has been forgotten, his daughter didn't get along with Knox
Prosecutors seek to reinstate Knox conviction
Four months after American student's murder conviction was overturned, prosecutors appeal decision to Italy's highest court
Amanda Knox's Italian lover: "It's all over"
Raffaele Sollecito tells Italian television relationship with freed co-defendant "was brutally stamped on"
Amanda Knox: The untold story
"48 Hours" reveals Knox's personal accounts of cruel manipulation and sexual intimidation while in prison. Plus, never-before-seen video diaries from Amanda's best friend. Peter Van Sant reports.
Extra: Curt Knox on daughter's release
Amanda Knox's father talks with Peter Van Sant in Seattle just days after his daughter's release from a Perugia prison where she spent four years wrongly imprisoned for the murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher.