Remembering 9/11

Congress defies Obama, overriding his 9/11 lawsuit bill veto
President Obama says Congress made a mistake overriding one of his vetoes for the first time. On Wednesday, the House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to allow U.S. citizens to sue foreign governments in cases of terrorism. Relatives of 9/11 victims applaud the move, while military and intelligence officials say it could harm Americans abroad. Margaret Brennan reports.
Senate overrides Obama veto for Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act
The U.S. Senate has overwhelmingly voted to override President Obama's veto of a bill that would allow 9/11 victims' families to sue Saudi Arabia. CBS News foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan has the details.
President Obama vetoes 9/11 bill
President Obama vetoed a bill that would allow the families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia, saying it would hurt national security interests. Congress is expected to override the veto. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers and Kristine Johnson have the latest.
Obama vetoes bill allowing 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia
But Congress is expected to override the president's veto for the first time in his administration
"Ground Zero Flag" returns home
In an iconic photo, three firefighters raised an American flag in the rubble of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks. The flag later disappeared, but it's recently been returned to ground zero. Tony Dokoupil has more.
Catching up with one of the 9/11 children
It's estimated that 3,000 children lost a parent in the 9/11 attacks. For many, the trauma has followed them into adulthood. Brook Silva-Braga caught up with one of those children and has more.
Fifteen years after 9/11, a father's story of hope and loss
New York firefighter Jonathan Ielpi went to work on 9/11 and never came home. His father Lee spent three months searching the wreckage of the Twin Towers until he found his son's remains. During that time, he transformed a local deli into a meeting place for rescue workers. Over the years, it became a deeply personal tribute center, with a room of photos that bring many visitors to tears. Fifteen years after losing Jonathan, Lee Ielpi shares his story with Kenneth Craig in New York.
What it felt like building the 9/11 Museum
"I think any American that walks into this space is going to feel the emotion," Lesley Stahl told 60 Minutes Overtime in 2013. "It's church-like."
Obama calls on Americans to embrace diversity on 9/11
President says anniversary helps us “stay true to ourselves, that we stay true to what’s best in us, that we do not let others divide us”
One World Trade Center
Images from new book on the creation of the tower rising from ground zero
Fifteen years after 9/11, is America safer?
As threats continue overseas, how is the U.S. adapting its fight to combat terrorism? Former Homeland Security Advisor to President George Bush Fran Townsend joins The Atlantic's Steven Brill and Jeffrey Goldberg to discuss on the 15th anniversary of 9/11.
9/11: 15 years later
Today marks the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died that day at Ground Zero in New York City, where the Twin Towers collapsed. In the days that followed, Martha Teichner logged several reports from the area. She recently returned to lower Manhattan to visit the memorial built there, the people who return to commemorate lives lost, and the rebirth of a site that is hallowed ground.
CBS News poll: Only 15 percent of Americans feel we're winning war on terror
On the fifteenth anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the CBS News Battleground Tracker poll reveals 52 percent of Americans say the spirit of 9/11 has vanished. Only 15 percent feel America is winning the war on terror, with 43 percent calling it a stalemate.
9/11: Sorrow and healing coexist at ground zero site
In memorials and witnesses' testimony, life and death share in the rebirth of the World Trade Center, 15 years after the 2001 terror attacks
On 9/11, the presidential campaigns go silent
On the 15-year anniversary of the terror attacks in New York City, both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump attend a memorial service but will not campaign
Reports: Facebook Trending promoted 9/11 hoax story
Social media giant allegedly pulled "September 11th attacks" from its trending section on 15th anniversary of attacks after algorithm messes up
9/11 attacks anniversary ceremony stays personal
At ground zero, a tradition of moments of silence and tolling bells, an apolitical atmosphere and the hourslong reading of the names of the dead
Oculus: The new World Trade Center Transportation Hub
At the site of Ground Zero rises a soaring transit center, photographed by Daniel Jones
Mental health concerns for 9/11 first responders
A new study found that 9/11 first responders suffering from PTSD with flashbacks have a higher risk of cognitive imparment
New concerns over 9/11 first responders' mental health
First responders to the September 11th attacks have been stricken with respiratory illnesses and cancer. But as Dr. Jon LaPook reports, there are growing concerns over their mental health, as well.
9/11 first responders' health problems persist
Thousands of 9/11 first responders are suffering from respiratory disease and cancer. Dr Bejamin Luft, a professor at Stony Brook University School of Medicine, joins CBSN with more on these patients.
Clinton will visit Ground Zero memorial on Sunday
Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania
9/11 through a child's eyes: Survivor overcomes PTSD, addiction
Helaina Hovitz was at middle school just three blocks away from the World Trade Center attack, and she struggled for years afterwards
9/11 first responders still facing cancer threats
Sunday marks 15 years since the 9/11 attacks. Even today, the number of victims continues to rise. More than 5,000 cases of cancer have been linked to the toxic dust workers encountered in lower Manhattan after the attacks. Jim Axelrod speaks to Sal Turturici, one of the heroes who is now fighting for his life.
9/11 responder with cancer: "They died and we’re dying"
EMT worker Sal Turturici is among the more than 5,000 patients with 9/11-linked cancers, and that number is still rising at a remarkable rate of 10 to 15 patients per week
