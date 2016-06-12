Orlando nightclub massacre
On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed by a heavily armed gunman at Pulse, a popular Florida gay bar - the worst mass shooting in U.S. history
Social media sites sued by families of Pulse nightclub victims
Three families sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming the gunman who killed their loved ones was radicalized through propaganda found on social media
Widow of Orlando nightclub shooter files petition to change child's name
An online docket California shows that Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, filed the petition on behalf of the 4-year-old boy, who is partly named for his father
Moment of silence marks six months since Pulse massacre
Other ceremonies planned six months to day mass shooting in gay Fla. club left 49 dead, 53 wounded
Orlando Pulse nightclub to host memorial for shooting victims
An Orlando nightclub is set to host a memorial marking six months since the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Pulse patron tried calming others during massacre new 911 calls reveal
The 911 calls show the unidentified man trying to encourage others around him as he talks to a police dispatcher during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history
Police body cam video released of Orlando nightclub massacre aftermath
Surreal scene beneath the disco ball, as cell phones ring constantly from the victims' pockets
Widow of Orlando massacre gunman: "I was unaware"
Opening up for first time since June carnage, Noor Salman says she didn't know of husband's plans; Pulse nightclub attack left 49 dead
Orlando police release audio calls from Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen
Police released audio from the 911 calls made by Omar Mateen the night he went on a rampage at Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people and injuring 50 more
Orlando Magic dedicate season opener to Pulse victims
Some survivors were present, as were some relatives of those who were killed on June 12 in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history
Videos show inside of Pulse nightclub before, during massacre
Patron says scene was "beyond fun" -- before he noticed suspicious-looking man, and the carnage began
Arrest made in arson of Fla. mosque attended by Orlando nightclub shooter
Fire destroyed the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, a mosque once attended by the Pulse nightclub killer and another American terrorist
Report: Millions raised for Pulse victims not enough to cover expenses
The OneOrlando Fund has raised $23 million for Pulse nightclub shooting victims, but experts say the donations won’t be enough to completely offset medical and other expenses
Orlando fundraising exposes weaknesses in do-it-yourself charity campaigns
Waste, questionable intentions and scant oversight mark personal online fundraising efforts that have become popular
Dramatic video shows inside Pulse nightclub during mass shooting
Video was captured by bodycams worn by sheriff's deputies who raced in to try to help victims in the Orlando, Florida gay club
Docs: Pulse gunman Omar Mateen taunted at job for being Muslim
New documents show the gunman who killed 49 patrons at a Florida nightclub was repeatedly taunted for his religion
Orlando victim to dispatcher: "I don't want to die today"
Orlando shooting emergency call logs show victims pleaded with sheriff's deputies, dispatchers to save them
Gun shop holds controversial raffle to benefit Orlando victims
Orlando shooting victims fundraiser not intended to offend or make political statement, shop owner says
911 written logs from Orlando nightclub shooting released
"My caller is no longer responding, just an open line with moaning," one dispatcher wrote during the massacre at Pulse nightclub
Reporter's notebook: Humanity after tragedy in Orlando
David Begnaud spent two weeks in Orlando covering the aftermath of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub
Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon of choice
An estimated 8 million AR-style guns have been sold since they were first introduced to the public in the 1960s
Transgender man attacked after Orlando fundraiser
Michael Volz was attacked after leaving a Seattle fundraiser Wednesday night to benefit the victims of the Orlando mass shooting
Feds change tactics to avoid giving terrorists infamy
After the Orlando massacre, FBI Director James Comey made an effort to not utter the gunman's name, a marked reversal from earlier
Pope Francis says gays deserve apology from the Church
The pope said homosexuals -- and all other people the Catholic Church has marginalized, like the poor and the exploited -- deserve respect
Gay pride parades massive, exuberant and sorrowful after Orlando
From San Francisco to New York City, millions celebrate LGBT culture in the streets, and mourn the 49 lives lost in the gay nightclub shooting
NYC celebrates LGBT pride in shadow of Orlando shooting
One of the world's biggest pride marches will pay tribute to the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting
