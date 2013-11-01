Obamacare: Health care reform
The continuing battle over Barack Obama's health care reform law
Latest
-
Progress boosting insurance rate threatens to stall
A new report suggests Obamacare may be reaching a limit in a nation politically divided over the government’s role in guaranteeing coverage
-
Aetna slashes Obamacare participation to 4 states
Major insurers say the exchange business generates large losses in part because of higher-than-expected claims
-
Report: New evidence of rising Obamacare premiums
Full picture on 2017 premiums will emerge later this summer as the presidential election heads into the home stretch
-
Problems for Obamacare: Largest Texas insurer asks big price hike
Citing financial losses under the health care law, many insurers around the country are requesting bigger premium increases for 2017
-
Probe: HealthCare.gov "passive" on heading off fraud
Government Accountability Office stops short of alleging widespread cheating in President Barack Obama's signature program
-
House unable to override veto of Obamacare repeal
House Speaker Paul Ryan said the vote proved Congress would be able to repeal the law with a Republican president
-
President touts Obamacare ahead of enrollment deadline
Individuals can sign up for health insurance through the federal exchange until Jan. 31
-
Insurance customers begin new year with delays
Delays are due to more customers than expected shopping for coverage late last year after carriers ended plans in some markets
-
What you need to know about Obamacare tax forms
Obamacare adds tax-filing requirements, and that mean you'll have to get some important information ready
-
Crunch time again for health law
Tuesday is the deadline for millions of uninsured procrastinators to sign up in time for coverage
-
No Obamacare? You may face a hefty fine
The average penalty for foregoing health insurance will leap from $95 last year to almost $1,000 in 2016
-
White House launches Obamacare sign-up competition
Obama promises to visit the city with the highest Affordable Care Act insurance enrollment
-
For some, Obamacare does not seem so affordable
For one millennial living in Washington, D.C., the hefty healthcare price tag comes at a shock
-
In year 3, many hit with Obamacare sticker shock
Price of health insurance premiums goes down in a few states, but up dramatically in most, putting many buyers in tough positions
-
Steve Kroft's pick: The cost of dying
Are we spending too much money for end-of-life medical care?
-
Obamacare signups push uninsured rate below 10 percent
Nearly a million people signed up for health insurance under the law even after the official enrollment season ended
-
Spending on birth control much less after Obamacare
Study shows women saved 38 percent on out-of-pocket costs in year to year comparison
-
Five signs the fight over Obamacare isn't finished
The Supreme Court upheld a big portion of the law on Thursday, but Republicans are still on the warpath, and an election looms
-
Dickerson: Obama's health-care victory - "That's why we do what we do"
Obama's health-care triumph at the Supreme Court reminds him why he got into this business
-
Inside the Supreme Court's Obamacare ruling
Justices engage in war of words as Affordable Care Act supporters celebrate Supreme Court decision to uphold a key provision of the law
-
Obama: Affordable Care Act "is here to stay"
After a Supreme Court victory, the president says the law is working -- and the time has come for GOP opponents to admit it
-
Republicans slam Supreme Court ruling upholding Obamacare subsidies
Republicans say the justices are legislating from the bench, urging the election of a GOP president in 2016 to undo the law
-
WH official: If court upends Obamacare, it's on Congress to fix it
It'll be up to Congress and the states to respond if the Supreme Court annuls the system of subsidies that makes Obamacare affordable for many
-
Obama touts health care law success before Catholic group
President tells Catholic Health Association critics of Obamacare "stubbornly ignore reality"
-
State officials huddle to talk Obamacare contingency plans
Officials from more than a dozen states quietly met to talk about the possibility the Supreme Court could undercut their health care